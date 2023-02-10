Congress MLAs comfort TS farmer who attempted suicide

HYDERABAD: A farmer who attempted to take his life and is being treated at the Osmania General Hospital was comforted by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MLA T. Jagga Reddy. The Congress leaders pledged their support for farmer E. Venkateswarlu of Govindapuram in the Madhira district, which is represented by Bhatti. Venkateshwarlu ingested pesticide after being deceived by trader Nagabhushanam from Hyderabad who had purchased maize from him, but had failed to clear the full amount of Rs 43,000. The trader allegedly attacked Venkateshwarlu and his daughter Anusha arrived in the city on Wednesday to question him. The father-daughter duo were joined by farmers. Anusha was also hurt in the incident. The farmer is said to have consumed pesticide because he couldn't bear the humiliation, embarrassment. Later, a complaint was lodged in the Meerpet police station against the trader.