Vice President Venkaiah Naidu worships at Tirumala hill shrine

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Naidu arrived with his family members to attend the wedding of his granddaughter
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offering prayers at the temple. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)
 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offering prayers at the temple. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Tirupati: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Thursday, a temple official said.

Naidu, an ardent devotee of the hill shrine, along with family members arrived here on Wednesday evening to take part in the wedding of his granddaughter at a private marriage hall in the hill town later in the day, the official told PTI.

 

The Vice President attired in a traditional manner and sporting a holy 'naamam' (mark) on his forehead visited the shrine just before the crack of dawn and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swami at the temple, the official added.

Upon arrival at the shrine, Naidu was given a grand welcome by TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy and Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, the official added.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, tirupati venkateshwara temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


