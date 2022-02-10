Ban of drones in Vizag due to global events

Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday banned the use of drones and sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 20 to March 5 due to two international events being held in Port City. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday banned the use of drones and sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 20 to March 5 due to two international events being held in Port City.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, city commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha said that Vizag will be temporarily a Red Zone for a period of 48 hours from February 20, 1 pm to February 22, 1 pm, and flying of drones is prohibited during the President’s Fleet Review.

Similarly, Section 144 of CrPC 1973 prohibits the use of aerial platforms like paragliders, park motors, G gliders, UAVS, UASS microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons in the city for MILAN 2022 apart from the fleet review from February 19 to March 5.