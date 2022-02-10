Nation Other News 10 Feb 2022 Ban of drones in Viz ...
Nation, In Other News

Ban of drones in Vizag due to global events

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Vizag will be temporarily a Red Zone for a period of 48 hours from February 20, 1 pm to February 22, 1 pm, said the city commissioner
Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday banned the use of drones and sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 20 to March 5 due to two international events being held in Port City. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday banned the use of drones and sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 20 to March 5 due to two international events being held in Port City. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city police on Thursday banned the use of drones and sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 20 to March 5 due to two international events being held in Port City.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, city commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha said that Vizag will be temporarily a Red Zone for a period of 48 hours from February 20, 1 pm to February 22, 1 pm, and flying of drones is prohibited during the President’s Fleet Review.

 

Similarly, Section 144 of CrPC 1973 prohibits the use of aerial platforms like paragliders, park motors, G gliders, UAVS, UASS microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons in the city for MILAN 2022 apart from the fleet review from February 19 to March 5.

...
Tags: ban on drones, international events
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 11 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph. (Photo: AFP)

India records 58,077 new cases, active cases decline

The crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. (Photo: AP/Representational)

11 per cent jump in cyber crime in 2020, NCRB data in Home Panel report

The bench, comprising Karnataka high court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi, that's hearing petitions challenging the state government's rule on dress code in schools, did not pass any interim order. (PTI)

No religious dress during case pendency: Karnataka High Court

President of India, Ramnath Kovind. (PTI)

President to arrive in Hyderabad on Feb.13



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->