Anganwadi teacher, sanitation worker die after vaccination in AP, Telangana

50-year-old Krishnaiah belonging to Mallamgunta Panchayat took the jab on Tuesday and suffered a heart stroke on Wednesday and fainted at home. — AFP

Khammam/Tirupati: Two persons – one each from AP and Telangana -- died of suspected health complications after they went in for the Covid-19 vaccination, reports said on Wednesday.

A report from Kothagudem said anganwadi teacher Padam Chinni from Nandipadu village under Aswaraopet mandal died on Wednesday, 20 days after she took the Covid-19 vaccination. In the other instance, it was reported from Tirupati that a 50-year-old male sanitation worker died on Wednesday, a day after he was administered a Covid-19 vaccine there.

The authorities ordered an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of his death, the report said.

The 27-year-old Padam Chinni was administered the vaccine on January 21. She developed health problems on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital in Khammam but could not recover. Chinni’s husband Padam Srinivas said she developed fever and started vomiting three days ago.

Aswaraopet medical officer Rambabu said Chinni suffered from acute blood pressure and diabetes. “She had viral fever along with liver infection,” he said.

According to officials in Tirupati, Krishnaiah (50) belonging to Mallamgunta Panchayat took the jab around 11am on Tuesday. “Today, he suffered a heart stroke and fainted at home. He was taken to the SVR Ruia government general hospital in Tirupati, but did not survive.”

Krishnaiah’s family said they suspected the vaccination was the reason for his sudden death. Health department officials said it was also likely he died of a normal heart attack. He had a history of heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

“Krishnaiah was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning. His condition was monitored for half an hour at the booth. There were no sign of any adverse side-effect,” DM&HO Dr M. Penchalaiah told Deccan Chronicle.

“He had a history of cardiac problems. However, we will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death. A group of specialist doctors would meet on Thursday to discuss such eventualities following the immunization,” the DMHO said.

He said, “So far, more than 30,000 beneficiaries have been administered the Covid vaccine in Chittoor district. However, till date, nobody has complained of any adverse side-effect. There. Though, were a few cases of mild side-effects, but everyone is normal now”.