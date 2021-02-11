Nation Other News 10 Feb 2021 Anganwadi teacher, s ...
Nation, In Other News

Anganwadi teacher, sanitation worker die after vaccination in AP, Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2021, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 1:08 am IST
Health experts ascertaining the exact cause of the deaths
50-year-old Krishnaiah belonging to Mallamgunta Panchayat took the jab on Tuesday and suffered a heart stroke on Wednesday and fainted at home. — AFP
 50-year-old Krishnaiah belonging to Mallamgunta Panchayat took the jab on Tuesday and suffered a heart stroke on Wednesday and fainted at home. — AFP

Khammam/Tirupati: Two persons – one each from AP and Telangana -- died of suspected health complications after they went in for the Covid-19 vaccination, reports said on Wednesday.

A report from Kothagudem said anganwadi teacher Padam Chinni from Nandipadu village under Aswaraopet mandal died on Wednesday, 20 days after she took the Covid-19 vaccination. In the other instance, it was reported from Tirupati that a 50-year-old male sanitation worker died on Wednesday, a day after he was administered a Covid-19 vaccine there.

 

The authorities ordered an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of his death, the report said.

The 27-year-old Padam Chinni was administered the vaccine on January 21. She developed health problems on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital in Khammam but could not recover. Chinni’s husband Padam Srinivas said she developed fever and started vomiting three days ago.

Aswaraopet medical officer Rambabu said Chinni suffered from acute blood pressure and diabetes. “She had viral fever along with liver infection,” he said.

According to officials in Tirupati, Krishnaiah (50) belonging to Mallamgunta Panchayat took the jab around 11am on Tuesday. “Today, he suffered a heart stroke and fainted at home. He was taken to the SVR Ruia government general hospital in Tirupati, but did not survive.”

 

Krishnaiah’s family said they suspected the vaccination was the reason for his sudden death. Health department officials said it was also likely he died of a normal heart attack. He had a history of heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

“Krishnaiah was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning. His condition was monitored for half an hour at the booth. There were no sign of any adverse side-effect,” DM&HO Dr M. Penchalaiah told Deccan Chronicle.  

“He had a history of cardiac problems. However, we will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death. A group of specialist doctors would meet on Thursday to discuss such eventualities following the immunization,” the DMHO said.

 

 He said, “So far, more than 30,000 beneficiaries have been administered the Covid vaccine in Chittoor district. However, till date, nobody has complained of any adverse side-effect. There. Though, were a few cases of mild side-effects, but everyone is normal now”.

...
Tags: kothagudem anganwadi teacher dies after vaccination, sanitation worker of tirupati died a day after taking covid vaccine, mild side-effects of covid vaccine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)

Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

The state government has pointed out that Andhra Pradesh took the unilateral decision on holding panchayat polls even as the border dispute involving Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court since December 1, 1968.

PIL in Odisha seeks to stop AP from holding panchayat polls in Kotia villages

Picture used for rrepresentational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)

YSRC wins 2640 gram panchayats out of total 3249 in first phase

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed AP High Court’s order castigating the wisdom of state government, picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

Supreme Court stays AP HC order castigating state, its functionaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

AP plans police stations for farmers to curb fraud during sale of farm produce

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: DC Image)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham