Nation Other News 10 Feb 2020 Sabarimala row: SC s ...
Nation, In Other News

Sabarimala row: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

PRESS RELEASE
Published Feb 10, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 11:49 am IST
A bench headed by CJ SA Bobde framed seven questions to be heard by a nine-judge Constitutional bench relating to freedom of religion
Sabarimala (PTI image)
The Supreme Court on Monday held that its five-judge bench can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde framed seven questions to be heard by a nine-judge Constitutional bench on issues relating to freedom of religion under the Constitution and faith.

 

The seven questions framed by the bench include those on scope and ambit of religious freedom, and interplay between religious freedom and freedom of beliefs of religious denominations.

The bench said it's nine-judge bench will deal with the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution and it's interplay with the right of various religious denominations.

It will also deal with the extent of judicial review with regard to religious practices and the meaning of “sections of Hindus” occurring in article 25 (2)(b) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court will also deal with the power of a person, who does not belong to a particular religion or sect of a religion, to question the religious beliefs of that religion by filling a PIL.

Tags: sabarimala issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


