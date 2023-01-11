  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 10 Jan 2023 Report on Hill Fort ...
Nation, In Other News
L. Ravichander
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

Report on Hill Fort palace in 3 weeks: TS

Published Jan 11, 2023, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 7:50 am IST
Hill Fort Palace, a heritage precinct, at Basheerbagh (DC file image)
 Hill Fort Palace, a heritage precinct, at Basheerbagh (DC file image)

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned a PIL seeking protection, preservation and maintenance of Hill Fort palace. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing with a PIL filed by the Hyderabad Heritage Trust.

The petitioner complained that the government was not taking any action for preserving the monument.

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad informed the court that the National Academy of Construction had formed a committee consisting of a professor from the IIT-Hyderabad, two from NIT Warangal and a heritage restoration expert and architect. He submitted that the committee visited Hill Fort Palace in December last and gave an opinion that laboratory tests must be carried out.

Consequently, two companies were given work to do laboratory tests, and that the report would be available in three weeks. The panel adjourned the matter to March 23 for further hearing.

HC orders protection for magistrate

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the Rachakonda police commissioner to provide adequate protection to XVI Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Ibrahimpatnam. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing with a suo motu writ petition on a complaint lodged by the magistrate.

The magistrate had complained against the adverse behaviour of one M. Srinivas, a practising advocate, in open court. The magistrate complained that during the Women’s Day celebrations, Srinivas was following her and stared at her from the window of the court hall.

The bench, observing the seriousness of the issue, directed the police commissioner to provide police security to the official. The bench ordered notice to the Bar Council of Telangana, president, Bar Association, Ibrahimpatnam, and to Srinivas. The bench will continue to hear the matter on February 10.

...
Tags: chief justice of telangana high court justice ujjal bhuyan, telangana high court, hill fort palace, justice n. tukaramji, hyderabad heritage trust, pil filed, national academy of construction, iit-hyderabad, nit warangal, architect, laboratory tests, rachakonda police commissioner d.s chouhan, ibrahimpatnam, women’s day celebrations, city police commissioner anjani kumar, bar association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. (AP)

SC agrees to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC serves notices to respondents on AP’s Amaravati petition

Vijayawada hoteliers have expressed concern over their business turning unviable with authorities permitting night food courts from 8:00 p.m. onwards unlike earlier timing of 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Representational image)

Eat Street eating into Vijayawada hoteliers’ business



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->