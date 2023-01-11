Report on Hill Fort palace in 3 weeks: TS

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned a PIL seeking protection, preservation and maintenance of Hill Fort palace. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing with a PIL filed by the Hyderabad Heritage Trust.

The petitioner complained that the government was not taking any action for preserving the monument.

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad informed the court that the National Academy of Construction had formed a committee consisting of a professor from the IIT-Hyderabad, two from NIT Warangal and a heritage restoration expert and architect. He submitted that the committee visited Hill Fort Palace in December last and gave an opinion that laboratory tests must be carried out.

Consequently, two companies were given work to do laboratory tests, and that the report would be available in three weeks. The panel adjourned the matter to March 23 for further hearing.

HC orders protection for magistrate

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the Rachakonda police commissioner to provide adequate protection to XVI Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Ibrahimpatnam. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing with a suo motu writ petition on a complaint lodged by the magistrate.

The magistrate had complained against the adverse behaviour of one M. Srinivas, a practising advocate, in open court. The magistrate complained that during the Women’s Day celebrations, Srinivas was following her and stared at her from the window of the court hall.

The bench, observing the seriousness of the issue, directed the police commissioner to provide police security to the official. The bench ordered notice to the Bar Council of Telangana, president, Bar Association, Ibrahimpatnam, and to Srinivas. The bench will continue to hear the matter on February 10.