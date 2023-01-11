  
Kamareddy farmers gear up for massive agitation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 11, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 7:30 am IST
Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11. (File Photo: DC)
 Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11.

Hyderabad: Farmers of at least seven villages in Kamareddy have geared up for an agitation on Wednesday to push their demand to scrap the master plan for the proposed industrial zone.

While the Kamareddy district police issued prohibitory orders under Section 30, which forbids people from gathering, holding rallies or protesting without permission, the joint action committee of farmers from the merged villages in Kamareddy municipality has decided to stage a day-long protest in front of the municipal office.

They disseminated dharna information through social media and other channels to farmers and members of the general public in the area.

Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11. The JAC had given time to the government to withdraw the master plan by Wednesday.

BJP municipal councillors on Tuesday submitted a petition to Kamareddy municipal commissioner Devender demanding a special municipal council meeting on January 12. They urged that a resolution be passed to amend the scrap the master plan for the proposed industrial zone.

Seven BJP municipal councillors have come forward to support the farmers' agitation. According to BJP municipal members who spoke to the media, the special municipal council meeting would pass a resolution against the master plan.

Balraj, a farmer from Adloor Yellareddy village, told Deccan Chronicle that they will hold a dharna in front of the municipal office on Wednesday. 'We are prepared to face all challenges during the agitation programme since it is a matter of life and death for us,' he said.

