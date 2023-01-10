HC upholds no-confidence motion against upa-sarpanch

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a writ appeal objecting to a no-confidence motion against the upa-sarpanch of Kolathur gram panchayat in Medchal Malkajgiri district. A single judge had earlier dismissed a writ petition filed by the upa sarpanch, Pirelli Jaipal Reddy, against whom the no-confidence motion was placed.

Eleven ward members had declared that they had no confidence in Reddy. It was contended on his behalf that reasons for holding the meeting was not disclosed in the statutory notice that was issued. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji observed that it was not necessary to disclose reasons of no confidence, and that more than half of the ward members attended the meeting and had voted against him was enough to prove that democratic process was followed.

Pay enhanced stipend to practitioners of alternative medicines, HC to state

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed authorities to release the enhanced stipend amount to medical practitioners and house surgeons into ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy under Ayush. The state government filed an appeal against the orders of the court directing it to release enhanced stipend to those practicing under Ayush on par with allopathic doctors.

Ayush doctors claimed that right from 2016 they were not paid stipend on par with allopathic doctors, who were getting enhanced stipend from May 2020.

The bench held that there was no valid reason for not enhancing stipend on par with allopathic doctors. It also observed that recently the Centre had increased the stipend amount and the stand taken by the state government was discriminatory. It was pointed out that even the apex court had held that classification was discriminatory.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, observed that the mode of treatment could not qualify as intelligible difference between the two modes of practice. The bench also observed that special emphasis should be given for development of indigenous alternative medicines. The panel directed the state government to release enhanced stipend within three months.

HC sets aside cancellation of stall owner’s licence by RTC

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana High Court on Monday set aside an order of TSRTC, which cancelled the licence issued to a stall owner inside the Jubilee bus station, Secunderabad. The petitioner Hajnale Baswaraj questioned the action as it was a violation of principles of natural justice.

According to the corporation, its staff had inspected the stall on May 18 and found the petitioner selling unauthorised items like gutka and khaini to drivers of Karnataka buses. They stated that they had exercised powers under employment contract, which empowered termination in such instances.

The judge pointed out that if RTC had exercised such power it should have served three-month notice first. The court found the impugned notice as being in violation of principle of natural justice and set aside the termination order. However it was made clear that this did not inhibit authorities from taking action in accordance with the law.

Status quo on Greenlands land dispute between private parties and govt

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana High Court on Monday continued an order of status quo with regard to 3,500 square yards of land at Greenlands here. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Chandralekha B. and Rajesh Jain complaining of illegal interference on their property by the state government.

The government stated that the land in question did not belong to the petitioners and that the property in question did not fall within the compound wall of the said survey number. It was also pointed out by advocate general B.S. Prasad that consequent to a writ petition in 1993, the petitioners, on advice, filed a civil suit, which they abandoned in 2005.

While Chandralekha claimed ownership, Jain claimed to have entered into an agreement of sale with the initial owner. Though an interim order was granted initially, it was modified to status quo after hearing arguments. The judge extended the order and posted the matter to after vacation.