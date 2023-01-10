  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 10 Jan 2023 HC upholds no-confid ...
Nation, In Other News
L. Ravichander
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

HC upholds no-confidence motion against upa-sarpanch

Published Jan 10, 2023, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 8:54 am IST
Telangana High Court. (File Photo: PTI)
 Telangana High Court. (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a writ appeal objecting to a no-confidence motion against the upa-sarpanch of Kolathur gram panchayat in Medchal Malkajgiri district. A single judge had earlier dismissed a writ petition filed by the upa sarpanch, Pirelli Jaipal Reddy, against whom the no-confidence motion was placed.

Eleven ward members had declared that they had no confidence in Reddy. It was contended on his behalf that reasons for holding the meeting was not disclosed in the statutory notice that was issued. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji observed that it was not necessary to disclose reasons of no confidence, and that more than half of the ward members attended the meeting and had voted against him was enough to prove that democratic process was followed.

Pay enhanced stipend to practitioners of alternative medicines, HC to state

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed authorities to release the enhanced stipend amount to medical practitioners and house surgeons into ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy under Ayush. The state government filed an appeal against the orders of the court directing it to release enhanced stipend to those practicing under Ayush on par with allopathic doctors.

Ayush doctors claimed that right from 2016 they were not paid stipend on par with allopathic doctors, who were getting enhanced stipend from May 2020.

The bench held that there was no valid reason for not enhancing stipend on par with allopathic doctors. It also observed that recently the Centre had increased the stipend amount and the stand taken by the state government was discriminatory. It was pointed out that even the apex court had held that classification was discriminatory.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, observed that the mode of treatment could not qualify as intelligible difference between the two modes of practice. The bench also observed that special emphasis should be given for development of indigenous alternative medicines. The panel directed the state government to release enhanced stipend within three months.

HC sets aside cancellation of stall owner’s licence by RTC

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana High Court on Monday set aside an order of TSRTC, which cancelled the licence issued to a stall owner inside the Jubilee bus station, Secunderabad. The petitioner Hajnale Baswaraj questioned the action as it was a violation of principles of natural justice.

According to the corporation, its staff had inspected the stall on May 18 and found the petitioner selling unauthorised items like gutka and khaini to drivers of Karnataka buses. They stated that they had exercised powers under employment contract, which empowered termination in such instances.

The judge pointed out that if RTC had exercised such power it should have served three-month notice first. The court found the impugned notice as being in violation of principle of natural justice and set aside the termination order. However it was made clear that this did not inhibit authorities from taking action in accordance with the law.

Status quo on Greenlands land dispute between private parties and govt

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana High Court on Monday continued an order of status quo with regard to 3,500 square yards of land at Greenlands here. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Chandralekha B. and Rajesh Jain complaining of illegal interference on their property by the state government.

The government stated that the land in question did not belong to the petitioners and that the property in question did not fall within the compound wall of the said survey number. It was also pointed out by advocate general B.S. Prasad that consequent to a writ petition in 1993, the petitioners, on advice, filed a civil suit, which they abandoned in 2005.

While Chandralekha claimed ownership, Jain claimed to have entered into an agreement of sale with the initial owner. Though an interim order was granted initially, it was modified to status quo after hearing arguments. The judge extended the order and posted the matter to after vacation.

...
Tags: telangana high court, upa-sarpanches, chief justice ujjal bhuyan, homeopathy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in loan fraud case
Retired HC judge Seshasayana to probe stampedes
Farmers approach HC to oppose industrial zone

Latest From Nation

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

According to the police, the main accused Boda Srikanth approached an insurance firm to claim money on the policy of the victim, Edla Bikshapathi. The firm contacted the police after finding that Srikanth was not related to the victim.––Representational Image

2021 hit-and-run turns out to be murder, four held

The Bhadrachalam Police on Monday seized laddus, found to contain fungi, from the Sri Ramchandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam ––File Image

Fungus-riddled laddus seized at Bhadrachalam temple

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->