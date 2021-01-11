15 pups find homes in Sunday's adoption drive in Hyderabad

Organisers of the animal welfare group said it was more of an awareness drive wherein the participants were educated on the importance of adopting or fostering street dogs. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Fifteen little pups found abandoned in the streets of Hyderabad have been given ‘homes’ to lead a life of love and care from their new ‘parents’ in an adoption drive on Sunday. The drive was conducted by the GHMC in association with volunteer group 4 Leg Friends at the Dog Park on Necklace Road.

The adopted puppies, aged between 30 days to two months, were administered their first vaccine at the venue and will be given further vaccines later.

"I had been thinking of adopting a stray dog for a long time. Today, I got this little puppy, we name it Nimmy, and this will enliven our house. She’s a sweet girl," said Sushmita, who adopted 21-day-old Indie.

Organisers of the animal welfare group said it was more of an awareness drive wherein the participants were educated on the importance of adopting or fostering street dogs. In the morning, four puppies were adopted. Through the day, several people came in and volunteered to adopt the little canines.

"This drive was a success and we plan to do this again in the coming weeks," said Vijaya Reddy, a volunteer at the 4 Leg Friends group.

Shravan who adopted a 2-month old, named Choco, said he has been given instructions on the kind of care the pup would need, including vaccinations, night routine and dietary needs.

The next adoption drive will be on Sunday, January 17, from 7am to 11am at the Dog Park.