  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 09 Dec 2022 Polavaram works dela ...
Nation, In Other News

Polavaram works delayed due to floods, Parliament told

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)
 Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has stated that while the Polavaram project is scheduled to be completed by March 2024 and its distributary network by June 2024, "some delay may occur."

"There is disruption of works due to major floods to Godavari river in 2020 and 2022," minister of state for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, told  Parliament in reply to questions from Kesineni Srinivas, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and Sridhar Kotagiri.

The minister said that rehabilitation of 1,06,006 project displaced families (PDFs) had been taken up in two phases under Polavaram Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) programme by the implementing agency, the Andhra Pradesh government.

 “Rehabilitation of 20,946 displaced families (PDFs) up to +41.15 m storage (phase-I) is currently being targeted. Under phase-I, so far 11,306 PDFs have been rehabilitated. A number of key components of PIP, such as spillway, the upstream cofferdam, concrete dam (gap III), diaphragm wall of earth cum rock-fill dam (ECRF) (gap-I) have been completed,” he said.

 The minister stated implementation of other key components like construction of ECRF dam (gap I & II) and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of affected project displaced families (PDFs) was in different stages of implementation.

 Tudu said as per the presently assessed timelines, the project is scheduled to be completed by March, 2024 and its distributary network by June, 2024.

 “However, in view of the setbacks caused by major floods in Godavari during 2020 and 2022, some delay is likely,” he said.

 The central government has set up Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) for monitoring and timely implementation of the project. PPA is being supported by several expert agencies of the gGovernment as well as the state government, to ensure timely implementation of the project.

 He said the Polavaram project was being reviewed frequently at central level, whereby the bottlenecks are identified and the way forward suggested.

 As for the project estimates, the minister said the Centre had estimated the cost of the project at the 2013-14 price level of Rs 29,027.95 crore. At the 2017-18 price level, the estimated cost rose to Rs 47,725.74 crore. No subsequent cost estimation has been carried out.

 He said the Centre has been reimbursing the expenditure on the irrigation component of PIP with effect from April 1, 2014, upon receipt of verified bills and recommendations from the PPA and the central water commission (CWC). Till now, Rs 13,226.043 crore has been reimbursed after it got national project status. "The AP government has submitted a claim of Rs 483 crore to PPA for reimbursement," the minister added.

...
Tags: polavaram project, polavaram project displaced families, bishweshwar tudu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 10 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh asks CWC to correct water discharge recorders at Polavaram
Congress to press for SCS and Polavaram, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

With Dr M. Vaishali Reddy’s family staging a protest on the Nagarjunasagar highway alleging the negligence of the cops, traffic came to a standstill. (Representational image/DC)

Relatives stage protest, traffic halted

Telangana High Court (DC)

High Court summons CS over delay in Hill Fort work

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra mulls law against 'love jihad': Devendra Fadnavis

The Union ministry of women and child development said 20,865 cases of sexual assault against women were registered in 2021 in Telangana, against 17,791 in 2020 and 18,394 cases in 2019. (Representational photo:DC)

Sexual crimes against women on the rise in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->