Formula E countdown: FIA team reviews arrangements, security plans

The Formula E race is expected to draw up to 35,000 visitors. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: In view of the first Formula E race scheduled to be held in the city in February, the city police held a meeting with delegates of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), which, in collaboration with the state government, is organising the event.

The Formula E race is expected to draw up to 35,000 visitors.

City police commissioner C.V. Anand said that they would extend all support and ensure that security measures are elevated to the maximum.

FIA security director Scott Anderson said that he was delighted to see the law-abiding nature of fans in Hyderabad, which was a welcome contrast to the behavior witnessed in developed countries.

They discussed the blueprint of security deployment, traffic diversion, crowd management and contingency plans. The global governing body will provide internal security in the operating areas of support staff, restricted areas with the help of a private security agency, while the overall supervision and external security will be provided by the city police, which will include anti-sabotage check teams, bomb disposal squads, traffic management and deployment of other specialised units.

This apart, installation of CCTV cameras along the 2.8 km circuit track and other necessary arrangements will be made in time.

The organisers are also planning to set up a fan village at People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg, for which additional security cover has been sought. Anand said that public safety was paramount.

“There will be a strict tab on internal movements and all points must be manned with adequate trained personnel,” he said.