  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 09 Dec 2022 CM KCR lays foundati ...
Nation, In Other News

CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2022, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 7:05 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction on Friday. (Photo Twitter)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction on Friday. (Photo Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction.

The High Speed Airport Metro has a maximum speed of 120Kmph.

There will be a flight information display and information desk. There are also automatic fare collection gates for ease of passengers at each station. There will be city check-ins, early check-ins and baggage handling facilities at Raidurg metro station initially and further at other selected stations.

The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal.

The Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana KT Rama Rao tweeted that, Telangana Government is strengthening Hyderabad's mobility infrastructure to position it as a global city. The new metro rail line will cover 31km in just 26 minutes.

...
Tags: kt rama rao, nanakramguda, k chandrashekhar rao, hyderabad express metro, raidurg metro terminal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Metro line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar after polls, says KTR
Hyderabad Metro turns 5; air passengers can check in at Airport station

Latest From Nation

'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' was introduced in the Upper House amid protests from opposition parties. (Representational Image/PTI)

Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr. (Image: PTI)

With only two wins in assembly polls, 'royals' losing their charm in Himachal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

Gujarat tribals find a new political ally the Aam Aadmi Party

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Just 0.9% less votes cost Himachal for BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

‘Purple Revolution’ transforms lives: More J&K, North-East farmers turn to lavender

Lavender or purple revolution was launched by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the ‘Aroma Mission’ (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->