Resurvey of lands by AP government to be a big task at inter-state border mandals

Ananatapur: The state government’s decision to re-survey land is going to be a difficult task for survey teams at interstate border mandals in the state even though it planned to take assistance from the Survey of India.

The government is planning to conduct a full-fledged resurvey and digitisation of all lands in urban and rural areas across the state from January 1, 2021, to streamline the land records management system in the state.

An unscientific division of areas between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has led to many AP villages becoming enclaves surrounded by Karnataka.

Though the re-survey aims to solve these issues, a senior surveyor said the new resurvey could raise new issues between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which already have many interstate disputes over borders.

There are many villages which have no direct access from the state and officials need to travel from Karnataka. Five mandals in the Madakasira Assembly constituency have no direct access from the state and one has to pass through Karnataka to reach them. According to old survey records, the Madakasira segment could be reached only through Honnampalli in Parigi mandal.

Former revenue minister N. Raghuveera Reddy‘s native village Neelakantapuram in Madakasira mandal had no clear access from the state and people needed to cross Karnataka borders twice.

Mydugolam village, a gram panchayat in Lepakshi mandal, has no direct access into the state. The people have to cross Karnataka’s villages to reach their mandal or divisional headquarters

According to senior government officials, the digitisation of land records will eliminate any scope of manipulation which has become a significant menace after the bifurcation of the state.

The government is likely to use modern technologies such as drones, aerial photography and mobile workstations to conduct the resurvey.

“The Chief Minister has also asked them to chalk out a programme to complete the entire resurvey of all lands in the state by the end of August 2023,” sources said, adding that border areas need additional concentration to solve decades-old issues.