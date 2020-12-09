Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is all set to admit a total of 8,154 students in the first batch of its world’s first-ever online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science.

Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IITM said that the institute was doing everything possible to give a great learning experience to the students. The courses are delivered through a state-of-the-art online portal. Students are given the opportunity to participate in LIVE sessions to clarify their doubts. The exams are conducted in-person so that the academic rigor of the program is maintained,” he said.

A total of 30,276 candidates had applied for the first qualifier process. They were given access to the first month online classes of the programme. A highly qualified content support team, specifically selected for this purpose, conducted nearly 400 hours of live sessions, to support the learning process of the learners.

Only learners with a minimum required average assignment scores in all four courses were eligible to appear for the in-person invigilated Qualifier Exam. A total of 20,396 learners were eligible to write the qualifier exam, which was conducted on November 22.

These students can enroll for the foundational level courses, which will be offered from January 2021. The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India. Learners from various age groups and educational backgrounds applied for the qualifier. As many as 1,593 learners were from Arts, Science and Commerce background while 3,450 learners were from an engineering background.

IIT Madras launched a new degree programme building as part of the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) programme. The specialization of this degree, Programming and Data Science, pervades almost every aspect of human endeavour today and therefore a learner qualified in this area can expect a significant increase in professional opportunities.