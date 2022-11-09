  
Nation Other News 09 Nov 2022 Telangana HC orders ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC orders Raja Singh's release

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2022, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 5:28 pm IST
T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)
 T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who was detained under the PD act and lodged in the prison.

The court also laid down conditions while setting aside the PD act imposed against him by the Hyderabad city police in the month of August 2022.

The court said that Raja Singh’s wife, his counsel and only four immediate relatives can go to the prison at the time of his release and said that he should not hold any rallies or processions at the time of the release. The court also prohibited any celebrations on his release.

Further, the MLA was also directed to not address the media or make any provocative comments on any platforms including social media.

...
Tags: telangana high court, pd act, hyderabad city police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Govt justifies PD Act against Raja Singh
HC pulls up TS in Raja Singh arrest case
TS misusing PD Act, even after SC strictures: Raja Singh’s counsel

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru

The parents, the staff and the school’s management committee members have put up many requests, held dharnas and rasta rokas for a site for the school building. The problem is, land sharks do not leave them in peace at any site the school gets. (DC image)

Land sharks leave no place for school building in Mahbubabad district

Spotted deers and Blackbucks are all set to be translocated into a reserve forest in Hiriyur of Chitradurga in about a month's time. (DC image)

Spotted deer, blackbucks set for translocation

An official press release said the notification made under Sec 26-A of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, on Tuesday had come close on the heels of a series of notifications on Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary in Tiruppur District, Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary in Karur and Dindigul Districts and Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay. (DC file image)

Cauvery South wildlife sanctuary notified



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Land sharks leave no place for school building in Mahbubabad district

The parents, the staff and the school’s management committee members have put up many requests, held dharnas and rasta rokas for a site for the school building. The problem is, land sharks do not leave them in peace at any site the school gets. (DC image)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->