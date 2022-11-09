Telangana HC orders Raja Singh's release

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who was detained under the PD act and lodged in the prison.

The court also laid down conditions while setting aside the PD act imposed against him by the Hyderabad city police in the month of August 2022.

The court said that Raja Singh’s wife, his counsel and only four immediate relatives can go to the prison at the time of his release and said that he should not hold any rallies or processions at the time of the release. The court also prohibited any celebrations on his release.

Further, the MLA was also directed to not address the media or make any provocative comments on any platforms including social media.