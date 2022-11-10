  
Lifestyle Environment 09 Nov 2022 Lakes rapidly deteri ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Lakes rapidly deteriorating, GHMC abandons them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Civic body embarks on lake project, stops midway, takes up same project under different name (DC Image)
 Civic body embarks on lake project, stops midway, takes up same project under different name (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Lakes in the city are rapidly declining and deteriorating faster than expected, but unfortunately the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the agency in charge of maintaining them, appears to have abandoned them.

While the GHMC began the process of restoring lakes, which includes fencing, silt removal, sewerage diversion, and walkway development, the work has either been halted or is moving at a snail's pace. Of the 185 lakes left in the city, many are already filled with sewage and silt. Several of them have received insufficient attention and care.

Under the Telangana government’s Mission Kakatiya - Phase IV, the GHMC had set a target to restore 63 lakes in the city that were in serious disuse. The government had sanctioned Rs.282.63 crore funds for the restoration of the lakes. After four long years, the corporation could only restore nine lakes, while it could complete fencing and walking tracks around 47 of the 63 lakes. Only three of the 185 lakes underwent sewage diversion as part of the lakes’ restoration project. Worse, the civic body made no progress in 14 water bodies adopted by corporations under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

According to GHMC data, the civic body decided to restore 19 lakes in 2018, of which the corporation has completed eight lakes to the tune of Rs 167 crore and transferred the restoration works of two lakes to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Surprisingly, the corporation claimed in the same report that it had made 58% physical progress but had yet to develop nine water bodies. Overall, the corporation has made 58% physical progress, amounting to Rs 166.28 crore out of a total of Rs 282.63 crore sanctioned. The corporation claimed to have developed 47 lakes out of 63, including lake fencing and civil works such as wall track, bund strengthening, landscaping/plantation, and illumination works. It stated that the development of 16 lakes has been halted due to legal issues.

Further, the civic body has decided to take up restoration works that includes sluice, bund strengthening, fencing, and sewage from entering the city's water bodies. However, the corporation has only completed works in only three lakes and has yet to solicit bids for restoration of 18 lakes. Authorities have stated that work on 110 lakes is currently underway, with three lakes awaiting technical approval. Various corporations have adopted 14 lakes as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts (CSR).

When asked about the progress of restoration works, GHMC officials refused to comment, merely stating that they had recently sanctioned 25 lakes for development under CSR. When asked about the number of lake-related projects undertaken in the last four years, and why work ceased in the middle and was resumed under a different name, the GHMC official refused to comment, claiming that he was not working in the lakes wing four years ago.

185 total number of lakes under GHMC jurisdiction.

15 lakes located in ICRISAT, ISB, Central University, Cantonment Area and maintained by these organisations.

Restoration works under Mission Kakatiya - Phase IV

19 lakes

Rs.282.63 crore funds sanctioned

Status of restoration works

2 lakes transferred to HMDA

8 works completed or nearing completion

9 lakes still under progress since 2018

58% works completed

Rs 166.88 crore funds spent on restoration works

Lakes development and beautification

(Development and beautification works include fencing, civil works such as wall track, bund strengthening, landscaping/plantation, and illumination works)

63 lakes received sanction for development works

47 lakes completed

16 lakes remaining. Works halted due to legal and other local Issues

Rs.94.17 crore sanctioned amount

Sewage diversion and restoration of lakes

134 lakes

3 completed

110 work in progress

18 tenders’ stage

3 technical sanction stage

Rs. 133.7 crore sanctioned for sewage diversion and restoration of weir, sluice, bund strengthening and fencing.

Lakes development under CSR

14 lakes adopted by corporates

25 lakes recently sanctioned for development

No data with GHMC about the progress of lakes development under CSR

...
Tags: hyderabad lakes, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), mission kakatiya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Chhath Puja: Lakes, ponds decked up
PCB’s water quality report on Hyderabad's lakes yet to see light of the day

Latest From Lifestyle

The government said that it has taken necessary precautions to carefully transplant around 200 trees that were removed from the NTR Marg for the upcoming Formula-E race track. — Representational Image/DC

Govt assures 100% survival of trees transplanted for Formula-E

Trees cut during the construction of the Formula E race track were being removed and relocated, as per officials. (Representational Image/AFP)

TS to have 33% green cover in the next decade, says MA&UD spl chief secretary

Breast enhancement or augmentation surgery is a procedure where silicone implants are placed under the breast gland or chest muscles to increase the size of breast. (Photo: AP)

Breast implant surgery becomes new rage among financially independent women

Dr Sharath Chandra Mouli — DC Image

Arthritis striking early, even children at risk



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Govt assures 100% survival of trees transplanted for Formula-E

The government said that it has taken necessary precautions to carefully transplant around 200 trees that were removed from the NTR Marg for the upcoming Formula-E race track. — Representational Image/DC

69 pc people in India seeing severe effects of climate change: Survey

A file photo of a flooded area. (DC Image)

TS to have 33% green cover in the next decade, says MA&UD spl chief secretary

Trees cut during the construction of the Formula E race track were being removed and relocated, as per officials. (Representational Image/AFP)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts

The fragility of the mountains has increased due to ill-thought human interventions, dams, hydropower projects, highways, mining, deforestation, buildings, unregulated tourism and pilgrimage. (Representational image: AP)

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali

A man rides a bicycle down the Kartavya Path in the backdrop of India Gate, engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Delhi's air quality turned
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->