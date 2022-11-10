  
Nation Other News 09 Nov 2022 7,000 cops for secur ...
Nation, In Other News

7,000 cops for security to PM meet, venue to be No-Fly Zone till Nov 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Z Plus Plus category security for PM meet (Photo: Twitter)
 Z Plus Plus category security for PM meet (Photo: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Ban orders have been clamped on the security zones in the city and the Andhra University Campus declared a No-Fly Zone for the next four days in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and Saturday.

Areas covered by 'No Fly Zone' till November 13 are  mainly the AU engineering college grounds where the PM will address the gathering from 10.30am. The zone spreads over a five-km radius from the venue.

Flying of any aviation equipment, including UAV or drones, in the above-mentioned areas is prohibited during this period.

A trial run was held for the policemen forming part of the security arrangements at the helipad on Wednesday. A team of special protection group (SPG) visited the meeting venue in the evening. They had arrived here on Tuesday for the Z Plus Plus category VVIP visit.

Nearly 7000 police from the AP Police would be deployed at various junctions leading to the venue of the meet. Local Kalyana Mandapams like the one at Shivaji Park road were enlisted on rent by the government for the lodging and boarding facilities for the police.

A police officer told DC, “DGP Rajendranath will arrive here on Thursday. Dog squads will be deployed for three days at all the key points. 700 SIs, 350 CIs and 150 DSPs will be on duty at the public meeting venue.”

...
Tags: andhra university (au), modi visit, z plus security
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 10 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Bandi appeals to parties not to obstruct PM’s visit
TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

Latest From Nation

A representational photo. (Photo: AFP)

FIFA World Cup renders TS workers in Qatar jobless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

BJP roadshow cancelled, party leaders to greet PM from sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Modi to go on two-day southern sojourn

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

CM Jagan to inaugurate Guntur spice centre



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Land sharks leave no place for school building in Mahbubabad district

The parents, the staff and the school’s management committee members have put up many requests, held dharnas and rasta rokas for a site for the school building. The problem is, land sharks do not leave them in peace at any site the school gets. (DC image)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->