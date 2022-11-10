7,000 cops for security to PM meet, venue to be No-Fly Zone till Nov 13

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Ban orders have been clamped on the security zones in the city and the Andhra University Campus declared a No-Fly Zone for the next four days in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and Saturday.

Areas covered by 'No Fly Zone' till November 13 are mainly the AU engineering college grounds where the PM will address the gathering from 10.30am. The zone spreads over a five-km radius from the venue.

Flying of any aviation equipment, including UAV or drones, in the above-mentioned areas is prohibited during this period.

A trial run was held for the policemen forming part of the security arrangements at the helipad on Wednesday. A team of special protection group (SPG) visited the meeting venue in the evening. They had arrived here on Tuesday for the Z Plus Plus category VVIP visit.

Nearly 7000 police from the AP Police would be deployed at various junctions leading to the venue of the meet. Local Kalyana Mandapams like the one at Shivaji Park road were enlisted on rent by the government for the lodging and boarding facilities for the police.

A police officer told DC, “DGP Rajendranath will arrive here on Thursday. Dog squads will be deployed for three days at all the key points. 700 SIs, 350 CIs and 150 DSPs will be on duty at the public meeting venue.”