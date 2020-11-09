The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana police, state staff let off with lesser punishment even for grave offences

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Nov 9, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Stricter punishment would be given if commoners commit the same offences, claim human rights activists
In Telangana state, this year so far, as many as 20 policemen were suspended for various reasons. (Representational Image:PTI)
 In Telangana state, this year so far, as many as 20 policemen were suspended for various reasons. (Representational Image:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Police personnel and officials who are caught for breaking the law — be it for harassing women, accepting bribes, involving themselves in civil disputes and in some cases, even custodial deaths — get away lightly, practically with punishments that amount to nothing more than a suspension from service, usually revoked after a while, claim human rights activists, who monitor cases involving police department personnel.

If a commoner was caught for similar actions, he typically faces legal ramifications, vehicle seizure, court visits and hearings with hefty fines and even possible jail time, they said. In Telangana state, this year so far, as many as 20 policemen were suspended for various reasons.

 

The latest case is that of a sub-inspector from Parigi, Venkateswarlu, who was placed under suspension earlier this month for allegedly encouraging illegal sand transportation in Vikarabad district.

“As per telephonic records, the official had threatened some of those involved in the sand business of dire consequences if bribes were not paid to him,” officials said.

“The suspension ‘drama’ is done to either appease the victims or if there is an outcry in society. They are either suspended, transferred or a departmental probe is initiated, which eventually falls flat as they do not gather ‘evidence’ backing the claim. There must be consequences for officials for their actions and the police personnel must be held accountable for each and every case they are an accused in. A mere suspension is not the answer in grave offences,” said Devi, an activist from Hyderabad.

 

On punishments, V.K. Singh, a senior police official, said that if a police official is caught committing an offence, he should be charged for it.

“If a case can be made, a complaint should be registered and it should go for trial. Departmental misconduct is often looked into via an internal enquiry but the official joins the force even before the case is closed. They should move the hearings fast and end the inquiry before the officer joins back, otherwise it keeps sitting in the backend while the official is reinstated. In these situations, a corrupt officer gets back into the force or is transferred elsewhere,” said the official, adding that according to the law, any act done by an official for self-benefit is a crime.

 

Social activist Yamuna Phatak opined that even in cases as huge and sensational like the Disha incident, officials from Cyberabad were suspended for not taking a complaint from her father.

“If only the zero FIR was used, we might have saved the girl. We call them law enforcers and the police station is deemed as the last resort for a citizen to seek justice. There is a clause in the law, which says that an official can be dismissed but it is often not implemented,” she said.

On the aftermath of the suspension, an official requesting anonymity said, “It depends on the individual’s rank. Common to all is that they have no authority, they cannot wear a uniform, they surrender their weapon, they don't get a salary but they are paid a subsistence allowance, they cannot leave the headquarters without permission but attend office every day.”

 

Since law and order is a state subject, disciplinary proceedings and punishment for errant police officers such as suspension, removal or deduction of salary is provided under respective state enactments. However, these proceedings, too, are tainted by a lack of independent and impartial oversight. Moreover, most state enactments are based on the Police Act of 1861, a Victorian-era legislation under which disciplining the police was not a priority.

 

