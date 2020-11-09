La Nina conditions: IMD forecasts harsher winter for Andhra Pradesh

Villagers try to keep themselves warm by gathering around a campfire.

Visakhapatnam: A harsher winter is likely this year due to La Nina conditions. An indication of this is below normal temperatures being recorded at several places in Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded was 18.6º Celsius at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district of north coastal AP. This is lower by 3.3º C than the normal at this time of the year. Rayalaseema is also witnessing fall in minimum temperatures. Night temperatures are very likely to drop further.

December and January are the winter months in Andhra Pradesh. Since the state has quite a long coastline, winters are comparatively mild. However, in agency areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, temperatures do fall to single digits.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted last month that winter this year will likely be colder due to La Nina conditions.

El Nino and La Nina factors play a dominant role in temperatures that prevail in a region. While La Nina brings in cold waves, El Nino is unfavourable in creation of such conditions. Increase in impact of La Nina during November and December will thus bring down night temperatures, IMD said.

La Nina is a climate pattern that cools waters in the Pacific Ocean, while El Nino is characterised by unusually warm ocean temperatures. Both of them have an impact on the Indian monsoon and temperatures that prevail over the country.