The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 09 Nov 2020 La Nina conditions: ...
Nation, In Other News

La Nina conditions: IMD forecasts harsher winter for Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Nov 9, 2020, 6:31 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2020, 11:55 am IST
La Nina is a climate pattern that cools waters in the Pacific Ocean, while El Nino is characterised by unusually warm ocean temperatures
Villagers try to keep themselves warm by gathering around a campfire.
 Villagers try to keep themselves warm by gathering around a campfire.

Visakhapatnam: A harsher winter is likely this year due to La Nina conditions. An indication of this is below normal temperatures being recorded at several places in Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded was 18.6º Celsius at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district of north coastal AP. This is lower by 3.3º C than the normal at this time of the year. Rayalaseema is also witnessing fall in minimum temperatures. Night temperatures are very likely to drop further.

 

December and January are the winter months in Andhra Pradesh. Since the state has quite a long coastline, winters are comparatively mild. However, in agency areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, temperatures do fall to single digits.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted last month that winter this year will likely be colder due to La Nina conditions.

El Nino and La Nina factors play a dominant role in temperatures that prevail in a region. While La Nina brings in cold waves, El Nino is unfavourable in creation of such conditions. Increase in impact of La Nina during November and December will thus bring down night temperatures, IMD said.

 

La Nina is a climate pattern that cools waters in the Pacific Ocean, while El Nino is characterised by unusually warm ocean temperatures. Both of them have an impact on the Indian monsoon and temperatures that prevail over the country.

...
Tags: low temperatures winter andhra pradesh, la nina conditions winter andhra pradesh, temperatures drop below normal, rayalaseema low temperatures, north coastal ap low temperature
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Police seize illegal fire-crackers from a shop in Gorakhpur, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI)

National Green Tribunal issues total ban on firecrackers from midnight in Delhi

A man wearing mask walks past a mural, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov 8, 2020. (PTI)

COVID-19: Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new cases

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Sobha

DC Impact: KCR's wife comes to the rescue of bereaved Telangana worker's family

In Telangana state, this year so far, as many as 20 policemen were suspended for various reasons. (Representational Image:PTI)

Telangana police, state staff let off with lesser punishment even for grave offences



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham