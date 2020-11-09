DC Impact: KCR's wife comes to the rescue of bereaved Telangana worker's family

KARIMNAGAR: On coming to know of the pathetic condition of the family of Thiruapathi, a mason from Thirumalapur of Ramadagu mandal who died recently, from a report published in Deccan Chronicle on Sunday (‘Good Samaritans come to the rescue of a poor family’, DC, November 8), Shoba, wife of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, donated Rs 1 lakh to the family.

Thirupathi (45) died on October 18 of health complications. His wife, parents Hanumandlu (80) Bhumavva (75) and children Abhigna (10) and Navaneeth (8) were dependent on him. Thir house collapsed during the rains last month.

Moved by the dire straits the family was in after the death of their sole bread earner, some philanthropists came forward and donated Rs 1.75 lakh to the family, along with 25 kgs of rice on Saturday. The family was taking shelter in a community building. Thirupathi’s wife and his old mother Bhumavva worked as farm labourers to nourish the children.

Coming to know about their pathetic state, with the news report covered in Deccan Chronicle, Shoba called up Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and sent him `1 lakh and asked him to donate the money on her behalf to the family and also to allot a double bedroom house from the government.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ravi Shankar said, “Shobamma called me on Saturday evening and directed me to console the family members of Thiruapthi and provide much needed help immediately from the government and to allot a 2BHK house. She even sent Rs 1 lakh and asked me to hand it over to them.”

Ravi Shankar had collected Rs1 lakh in the form of donations from philanthropists and had contributed Rs 1 lakh himself. He met Thirupathi’s family on Sunday and, after consoling them, handed over `3 lakh and assured a 2BHK house. The family requested the MLA to reconstruct their collapsed house to which MLA agreed. He also assured them that the children will be given admission in a gurukul residential school and will be looked after by the government until their education is completed.

Thirupathi’s parents expressed happiness and thanked Shoba for taking the initiative and rescuing them from their problems. They also thanked all those who came forward to help them.