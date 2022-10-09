  
PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 9, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
MODHERA (GUJ): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.

Making Modhera the country's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Tags: narendra modi, modhera, sun temple, bharatiya janata party, gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat


