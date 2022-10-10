  
Ordination of two new auxiliary bishops marks six years of Syro-Malabar Church

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Oct 10, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Episcopal ordination of Fr Joseph Kollamparampil and Fr Thomas Padiyath by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry during a solemn Mass at a convention hall in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)
HYDERABAD: It was a momentous Sunday for the Syro-Malabar Church at Badangpet here, which witnessed the ordination of two Bishops, who were appointed by Pope Francis. Father Joseph Kollamparampil and Father Thomas Padiyath were appointed as auxiliary Bishops on August 25.

The Syro-Malabar eparchy (diocese) of Shamshabad is celebrating its sixth year.

The two auxiliary Bishops were ordained by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry at a solemn Mass. Twentysix Bishops from across India attended the episcopal ordination ceremony of Fr Kollamparampil and Fr Padiyath, giving an indication of the importance the Syro-Malabar Church attached to the event.

On October 9, 2017, Pope Francis had gifted the eparchy of Shamshabad to the Syro-Malabar Church. Syro-Malabar is a prefix reflecting the church's use of the East Syriac Rite liturgy and origins in the Malabar coast of Kerala.

Cardinal Alencherry greeted Bishop Raphael Thattil of the Shamshabad eparchy, on getting two auxiliary Bishops. "It's rare in the church for a Bishop to get one auxiliary, but you have got two. It is an acknowledgement of the hard work being done by you," the Cardinal said during the ceremony.

Earlier, Bishop Thattil said the Shamshabad diocese was, territory-wise, the largest in India for the Syro-Malabar church. The auxiliary Bishops would be principal collaborators with Bishop Thattil in general administration and pastoral care of the diocese.

Bishop Kollamparampil and Bishop Padayath congratulated Cardinal Alencherry for his tireless work. Bishop Padayath said Cardinal Alencherry had a big role in making the Syro-Malabar Church a truly global one.

“It was a unique spiritual experience to witness this ceremony as a layman. The atmosphere was filled with piety,” said George Varkey, coordinator of Sacred Heart Parish, LB Nagar, who was at the ceremony.

“Most of our parishioners have gone out of town for the Dasara holidays. However, as the Cardinal and most bishops are slated to go abroad for a conference, the ordination ceremony had to be held now,” said Fr Mathew Kallinkel, PRO of the Shamshabad eparchy.

Of the 32 dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church, 18 are in Kerala and the rest are spread across the world, Fr Mathew said. The Shamshabad diocese is the largest in terms of territory as it caters to the rest of India apart from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Oriental church operates 16 parishes in the twin cities with a cathedral in Kukatpally.

Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam and Bishop Thomas Tharayil, auxiliary Bishops of Changanassery, and several other Bishops attended the ceremony.

