  
Nation Other News 09 Oct 2022 Heavy inflows contin ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy inflows continue in Srisailam reservoir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 9, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Dam authorities have lifted five gates to the level of 10 feet for discharging 1.77 lakh cusecs of water. (Photo: DC file)
 Dam authorities have lifted five gates to the level of 10 feet for discharging 1.77 lakh cusecs of water. (Photo: DC file)

ANANTAPUR: Srisailam reservoir has been receiving heavy inflows following incessant rains in upstream areas.

Dam authorities have lifted five gates to the level of 10 feet for discharging 1.77 lakh cusecs of water. The reservoir is receiving 1.40 lakh cusecs of water from Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers.

The level at Srisailam dam is being maintained at 215.08 TMC feet, with the reservoir filling to 99.66 percent of its storage capacity.

Power generation is continuing at both the Srisailam left and right bank canals. Water is also being released to Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects, as also towards Telangana-based projects, including Nagarjunasagar Dam, which is receiving 1.67 lakh cusecs of inflows.

Official sources revealed that Tungabhadra dam, however, is receiving only 17,305 cusecs of inflows. Its outflows are similar while generating power and releasing water to high-level main canal and low-level canals in Karnataka and AP.

Similarly, Almatti in Karnataka too is receiving poor inflows since past few weeks. It is receiving 35,000 cusecs of inflows and discharging equal quantity of outflows towards Srisailam.

Jurala, another medium irrigation project connecting to Srisailam, is receiving 63,000 cusecs of inflows and is releasing 52,000 cusecs to Srisailam reservoir.

 

...
Tags: srisailam reservoir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

News

Explosion near police station creates tension in Chittoor district

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that CM KCR practices occult, and his decisions are driven by advice from a tantrik (DC Image)

Bandi alleges KCR is into occult, tantrik advice led to BRS

The Ramagundam forest officer Rahematullah said that they spotted the footprints of the leopard at the outskirts of village (Representational photo:PTI)

Anthargam mandal residents complain of leopard movement

Zahara Begum sought Owaisi to give a call in support of Uyghur Muslims in China. (DC Image)

Owaisi must support Uyghur Muslims in China: Zahara Begum



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba on Oct 13

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

US asks citizens to be cautious on travelling to northern Telangana

In a new travel advisory, the US State Department cautioned its citizens travelling to India against

Six Indians died in Pak jails in 9 months

These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->