Heavy inflows continue in Srisailam reservoir

Dam authorities have lifted five gates to the level of 10 feet for discharging 1.77 lakh cusecs of water. (Photo: DC file)

ANANTAPUR: Srisailam reservoir has been receiving heavy inflows following incessant rains in upstream areas.

Dam authorities have lifted five gates to the level of 10 feet for discharging 1.77 lakh cusecs of water. The reservoir is receiving 1.40 lakh cusecs of water from Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers.

The level at Srisailam dam is being maintained at 215.08 TMC feet, with the reservoir filling to 99.66 percent of its storage capacity.

Power generation is continuing at both the Srisailam left and right bank canals. Water is also being released to Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects, as also towards Telangana-based projects, including Nagarjunasagar Dam, which is receiving 1.67 lakh cusecs of inflows.

Official sources revealed that Tungabhadra dam, however, is receiving only 17,305 cusecs of inflows. Its outflows are similar while generating power and releasing water to high-level main canal and low-level canals in Karnataka and AP.

Similarly, Almatti in Karnataka too is receiving poor inflows since past few weeks. It is receiving 35,000 cusecs of inflows and discharging equal quantity of outflows towards Srisailam.

Jurala, another medium irrigation project connecting to Srisailam, is receiving 63,000 cusecs of inflows and is releasing 52,000 cusecs to Srisailam reservoir.