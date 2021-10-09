South Central Railways to soon have mega data centre in Hyderabad

Reddy said that the work is progressing in Secunderabad and it would be shifted to Moula Ali, which is an integrated hub for all the divisions of the Indian Railways and acts as a mirror for the railway administration. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The city will soon have the biggest data centre of Indian Railways. The centre will withstand earthquakes, storms and fire.

Chief administrative officer (Systems) of South Central Railways (SCR), K. Raveen Kumar Reddy, who assumed charge here on Friday, told this newspaper about the 400-rack data centre. He has been assigned to create one hundred per cent Disaster Recovery (DR) tier III center for all passenger, freight, rolling stock, coaching, track maintenance, human resource management systems, MIS & ERP systems on Indian Railways network with full redundancy and latest technology in coordination with Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and other agencies.

He said that the work is progressing in Secunderabad and it would be shifted to Moula Ali, which is an integrated hub for all the divisions of the Indian Railways and acts as a mirror for the railway administration.

Raveen Reddy has earlier held several key posts on deputation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.