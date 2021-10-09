Nation Other News 09 Oct 2021 Prashant Kumar Mishr ...
Prashant Kumar Mishra is new Chief Justice of AP High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 9, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Justice Mishra is currently serving as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. (DC Image)
VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh by the President of India on Saturday.

Born on August 29, 1964, at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, he studied BSc and LLB in Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1987, and practiced law at district court at Raigarh, in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur and in High Court of Chhattisgarh in Bilaspur.

He was designated as senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January, 2005. He worked as Chancellor’s nominee in the executive council of Guru Ghasidas University and was associated with Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, as its ex-officio member in the executive council.

 

Justice Mishra served as additional advocate general for Chhattisgarh from June, 26, 2004, to August 31, 2007, and as Advocate-General from September 1, 2007 till the elevation as judge of High Court of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009.

