Ensure good prices for farmers: CM Jagan to officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 8:23 am IST
The Chief Minister appreciated Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) of AP for their good work, which has attracted attention of the entire country
Officials told him that 33 seed-cum-millet processing units will be established in the state by March 2022.
VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that farmers get a remunerative price for their produce in the state both by taking up market interventions and ensuring that farmers compete with each other in improving the quality of their output.

Chairing a high-level meeting of agricultural officials in presence of agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu at his camp office, the CM suggested that to support farmers, officials could use the state’s price stabilisation fund (PSF).

 

The Chief Minister appreciated Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) of AP for their good work, which has attracted attention of the entire country. He pointed out that these centres have ensured that farmers are able to get quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at low prices compared to their prevailing market price. He directed officials to be prompt in supplying farm inputs soon after farmers placed an indent for them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took objection to what he called baseless allegations against RBKs. He pointed out that these centres are instrumental in ensuring that farmers get quality farm inputs at reasonable prices. The farmers had to otherwise pay exorbitant prices for these inputs.

 

At this point, officials informed the CM that they are aiming to convert RBKs into sub dealers of farm inputs from the next Rabi season. This way, farmers will be able to benefit more financially.

The Chief Minister directed officials to encourage farmers in cultivating alternate crops like millets instead of paddy wherever rice is being raised using borewells. Officials told him that 33 seed-cum-millet processing units will be established in the state by March 2022.

On procurement of milk, Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that Amul as dairy industry is part of the cooperative movement and not a private agency. Whatever its earnings, they eventually go to farmers.

 

With regard to setting up of fishing harbours, officials informed the CM that works at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada will be completed by July next year. The Chief Minister directed officials to pay attention in establishing the remaining five harbours too.

Tags: alternate crops millets, new fishing harbours andhra pradesh


