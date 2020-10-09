The Indian Premier League 2020

Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple closed as priests, staff test COVID-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Oct 9, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
Few other employees of the temple had tested COVID-19 positive in July
 Padmnabhaswamy temple in Tiruvananthapuram. — DC photo

Kochi: The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily closed for devotees after the priests and staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. Entry of devotees has been banned till October 15.

According to regional media reports, 12 staff of the temple including priests, security staff and other employees have been tested positive for the virus following which the temple administrative committee has decided to ban entry of devotees.  

 

However, arrangements have been made to ensure that daily poojas and rituals are not affected. Head priest (tantri) Tharanallur Satheesan Namboodiripad has taken over performing daily poojas and the day-to-day functioning of the temple will be managed with minimum number of staff, reports added.

Few other employees of the temple had tested COVID-19 positive in July.

