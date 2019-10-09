Nation Other News 09 Oct 2019 Goa: Cabinet rolls b ...
Goa: Cabinet rolls back road tax by 50 per cent till Dec 31

Published Oct 9, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
The decision comes after promoters of car dealerships warned of a dip in car sales and requested government to incentivise the purchases.
 Goa CM Pramod Swant. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday rolled back the road tax by 50 per cent for all vehicles up to December 31 this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant resolved to slash the road tax by 50 per cent on purchases of new vehicles for a period of three months from October onwards.

 

"The Cabinet has granted its nod to reduce the road tax by 50 per cent on purchase of any type of new vehicles till December 31, 2019," Sawant said while speaking to media here.

The decision comes a day after promoters of car dealerships in the state warned of a dip in car sales and requested the state government to incentivise the purchase of vehicles.

Last month, the state transport department had announced a 50 per cent discount on road tax for registration of new luxury class vehicles.

