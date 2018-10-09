search on deccanchronicle.com
Security personnel at Indian airports told to hold back their grin

AFP
Published Oct 9, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
The report said the move is aimed at making the CISF 'more vigilant than friendly'.
Ranjan said CISF personnel will also be trained in behavioural analysis by international consultants. (Photo: File)
 Ranjan said CISF personnel will also be trained in behavioural analysis by international consultants. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Security personnel at airports have been told to cut down on smiling, according to reports.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of aviation safety, will move from a "broad smile system" to a "sufficient smile system", the Indian Express said in a report.

 

The report said the move is aimed at making the CISF "more vigilant than friendly".

"We cannot be over-friendly with the passengers because one of the reasons cited as to why 9/11 happened... was excessive reliance on passenger-friendly features," CISF director general Rajesh Ranjan was quoted as saying.

Ranjan said CISF personnel will also be trained in behavioural analysis by international consultants.

India has witnessed a six-fold increase in passenger numbers over the past decade as citizens take advantage of better connectivity and cheaper fares in the highly competitive sector.

But airports are struggling to cope with the surge and analysts have warned that the government needs to spend billions of dollars to boost capacity and safety.

Earlier this month, the government said some domestic flyers would be soon able to leave their boarding passes at home, thanks to proposed facial recognition technology at airports.

