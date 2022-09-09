  
Govt announces one day state mourning on Sept 11 as a mark of respect to Queen

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2022, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 7:06 pm IST
The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years.
 The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. (File photo: AP)

NEW DELHI: One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on Friday.

The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

