Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs. 24.60 lakhs

Hyderabad: The most popular Balapur Ganesh Laddu was auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakhs on Friday, the final day of Ganesh idol immersion. Vangeti Laxma Reddy a realtor of VLR Developers and also the committee member of Balapur Ganesh Utsav samithi, has won the bid. The auction amount is the highest in the last 28 years. This year, the auction started at Rs 1,11,111.

The laddu auction was started in 1994 and in the first auction K. Mohan secured the bid for Rs 450. This is the 29th year of Ganesh laddu auction.

On winning the bid, Vangeti Laxma Reddy said, “I have been participating in the bid for past 20 years and this year I was able to take the laddu home.”

The auction amount has been skyrocketing over the years. Last year, the laddu fetched Rs. 18.90 lakh. During the COVID pandemic period, the organizers avoided the Ganesh laddu auction due to restrictions and the laddu was gifted to Chief minister Chandrashekar Rao.

Laxma Reddy, signed a bond as per which he has been given a period of one year for paying the auction amount.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sanbitha Indra Reddy and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti’s Dr Bhagvanth Rao addressed the gathering before the begining of laddu auction at the Balapur Ganesh Utsav samithi pandal.