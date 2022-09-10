  
30 villages cut off as old bridge in Kunavaram collapses

An old bridge in Alluri Seetharama Raju district collapsed becase of heavy rains (Photo: DC)
KAKINADA: An old bridge on the road between Chinturu and V.R. Puram in Alluri Seetharama Raju district collapsed following heavy rains due to depression in Bay of Bengal on Friday. As a result, access to 30 villages in the area has been cut off.

Traffic has also got affected with Jalleru rivulet overflowing near Pattenapalem of Jangareddygudem mandal in Eluru district. Road between Madhyahnapuvari Gudem and Borrampalem in T. Narasapuram mandal is also badly damaged.

Vehicles are stuck on roads at many places in Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

Due to depression in Bay of Bengal, there have been torrential rains in the two erstwhile East and West Godavari districts on Friday, disrupting normal life. Low-lying areas in all the towns and cities of these districts are under knee-deep waters. Drainages are also overflowing.

Houses in Rajiv Colony and Indiranagar in 45th Division of Rajamahendravaram have been inundated by water. Majority of the streets are under water in Undi and Bhimavaram. Government school at Kundaleswaram in Katrenikona mandal of Konaseema district is surrounded by rain waters. Rain waters have entered houses in some localities of Katrenikona.

Konaseema district collector Himanshu Shukla cautioned fishermen from venturing into the sea.

Eluru district recorded 367.2 mm rainfall with an average of 13.1 mm. Konaseema district received 1,162.8 mm rainfall with an average of 52.9 mm. Kakinada district witnessed 761.4 mm with an average of 36.3 mm. East Godavari district saw 688.8 mm rainfall with an average of 36.3 mm.

