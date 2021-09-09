Nation Other News 09 Sep 2021 TDP leader Nara Loke ...
Nation, In Other News

TDP leader Nara Lokesh denied permission to visit Guntur murder victim's family

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 3:50 pm IST
The state police denied permission to the TDP leader alleging political motive behind the visit
The Telugu Desam Party alleged that the state police also tried to arrest Lokesh. (Photo: Twitter/@JaiTDP)
 The Telugu Desam Party alleged that the state police also tried to arrest Lokesh. (Photo: Twitter/@JaiTDP)

Krishna: Heavy security has been deployed at Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram on Thursday after National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nara Lokesh was denied permission to visit the family of the victim of a murdered girl in Guntur district earlier this year.

Lokesh had planned to go to Narasaraopet town in Guntur to visit the family of the deceased named Anusha, who was murdered in February 2021, sources said.

 

The state police denied permission to the TDP leader alleging political motive behind the visit. However, irrespective of being denied permission, Lokesh decided to take up his tour.

As vehicles were not allowed on the roads leading to the airport, passengers were compelled to walk to the highway to get transportation access.

Anusha, a student undertaking her graduation, was allegedly murdered by Vishnuvardhan Reddy in February 2021. Vishnuvardhan was reportedly harassing her in the name of love. He had suspected that she was moving closely with another man.

 

On February 24, Vishnuvardhan Reddy allegedly killed her and surrendered in the police station. Police had arrested and produced him before the court. However, the accused was later granted bail.

...
Tags: nara lokesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

It will be BJP Mayor in Kalaburagi city corporation, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Central University of Kerala. (PTI)

No anti-national lectures: Central University of Kerala warns faculty, employees

Indian Air Force Mi 17 helicopters take off as part of rehearsals before inauguration of an emergency landing strip at Gandhav Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer district, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Rajnath, Gadkari inaugurate emergency landing strip for IAF planes on NH in Barmer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

12-year-old dies of Nipah virus infection in Kerala's Kozhikode

The parents, relatives and neighbours of the child are under observation. (Representational image: DC file)

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->