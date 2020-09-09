169th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,369,984

91,723

Recovered

3,398,512

69,624

Deaths

73,933

1,008

Maharashtra94377267255627407 Andhra Pradesh5170944157654560 Tamil Nadu4749404167158015 Karnataka4121903085736680 Uttar Pradesh2784732111704047 Delhi1971351701404618 West Bengal1869561600253667 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana147642115072916 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Other News 09 Sep 2020 IMA slams Kerala hea ...
Nation, In Other News

IMA slams Kerala health minister for endorsing homoeo medicines to treat COVID19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Sep 9, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
According to the IMA, the health minister’s statement will send out a wrong message as the study doesn't have scientific evidence
ccording to them, homoeo drugs are better preventives against COVDI-19 as they will boost immunity (Representational image)
 ccording to them, homoeo drugs are better preventives against COVDI-19 as they will boost immunity (Representational image)

The recent statement made by Kerala health minister K. K Shailaja on the efficacy of homoeo medicine in preventing COVID-19 has triggered a controversy. Even though the Kerala government has started free distribution of homoeo medicine ‘Arsenicum Album 30C’ to all the households as a COVID-19 preventive drug in April, it is the health minister’s remarks which sparked a heated debate.

During the virtual inauguration of the new building of the homoeopathy medical college in Kozhikode, the health minister referred to a study conducted by Dr. Biju Kumar, district medical officer (Homoeopathy) Pathanamthitta district. According to the study, ‘Arsenicum Album 30C’is effective in increasing immunity and preventing the virus infection.

 

Soon after the minister’s remarks favouring homoeo drug’s role in COVID-19 prevention, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala chapter came up with sharp criticism. According to the IMA, the health minister’s statement will send out a wrong message to the public as the study does not have scientific evidence.

However, the Homoeopathic Association alleges that the IMA is intolerant to other streams of medicine. According to them, homoeo drugs are better preventives against COVDI-19 as they will boost immunity.

In Panthalam municipality, homoeo immunity booster drug was distributed to more than 2000 people in two wards in July after two persons in the area tested positive for the virus. The 107 persons in the primary contact list of the patients were quarantined and given the drug. After six days, samples of the 107 primary contacts were tested negative.

 

No one among the 2000 people tested positive. The municipal chairperson sent a letter to the Pathanamthitta DMO (Homoeopathy) expressing gratitude in helping the local body to prevent possible community outbreak.  

Even as the controversy is on, distribution of ‘Arsenicum Album 30C’ through government homoeo hospitals and local bodies is continuing in the state.

In the wake of the controversy, K. K Shailaja issued a clarification to her statement. In a recorded statement which was posted on social media Shailaja said her statement had been misinterpreted. “I only said Kerala is employing modern medicine and also taking assistance of indigenous medicine to fight Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

 

She said though a section of ayurveda and homeo experts had claimed that they have medicine to treat Covid-9, the government had made it clear that these can be used for treatment only if scientifically validated. Hence such medicines should not be given to Covid-19 patients and also to those under quarantine.

“As I hold the portfolio of Ayush department also,  I have to hear them too. The chief minister had also convened a meeting of ayurveda practitioners to seek their views on tackling the pandemic. They informed him that immunity booster medicines were available in their stream. However, they were told that these should be given only if there are no side effects,” the minister said.

 

Shailaja said research was happening in modern medicine, ayurveda and other streams. “At present we have medicines only for treating symptoms. Right from the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been treating patients using modern medicine in Covid first line treatment centres, Covid second line treatment centers, quarantine centres and ICUs with ventilator support,” she said.

“There is a deliberate attempt from a section of people to create unnecessary controversy by blowing the statement out of proportion. Let’s not waste time and join hands to fight the pandemic,” she said.

 

Earlier, high level expert group of the government on Covid – 19 and state chapter of the IMA had criticized the minister’s statement. They said the statement would be misused by people to administer medicines which are not scientifically validated.

“The minister’s statement amounted to mocking modern medicine and health care workers who were risking their lives in battling the pandemic. The authorities should not endorse medicines which are not scientifically validated,” said IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese.

 

The minister had clearly stated that those who had consumed homeo medicine did not get infected and those who got infected got cured in a couple of days. “Such statements can result in people violating all Covid- 19 safety norms. They will stop maintaining safe physical distance and wearing masks or using sanitisers. This will do great harm to the fight against Covid – 19,” the IMA state president said.

The IMA claimed that the minister had made a statement supporting homeo medicine on the basis of a study conducted by a homeo doctor in Pathanamthitta district. "The study was conducted among 16 persons. How can this be justified," the IMA president asked.

 

...
Tags: kerala covid 19, k k shailaja teacher, homoeopathic medicines
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Edapaddi Palaniswami

Reverse RBI policy, don’t penalise good borrowers: Palaniswami to PM Modi

Implementation of NEP 2020 would usurp the constitutional right and duty of the State and Union Territory governments to frame their own policies, stated experts. (Representational image PTI)

Call to bring education under state list in Tamil Nadu

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah to voluntarily vacate his government residence in Srinagar

Representational image

Tamil Nadu: Rs 110 crore siphoned off from PM farmers' scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

India successfully tests hypersonic vehicle developed by DRDO

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex in Odisha. — PTI photo

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham