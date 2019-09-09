Nation Other News 09 Sep 2019 Tamil Nadu Chief Min ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister woos investors in Dubai

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 9:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 9:55 pm IST
'TN has taken initiatives to promote sectors like e-vehicle manufacturing, electronics, food processing, aircraft MRO facilities,' he said.
Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami met investors in the UAE on Monday and told them that it would be mutually beneficial for both sides if they decide to invest in the state.

This is the first time Palaniswami, 65, visited the UAE after taking charge as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 2017.

 

Addressing the investors, the chief minister said, "Tamil Nadu has been taking various initiatives to promote sectors like e-vehicle manufacturing, electronics, hardware and software, food processing, aircraft MRO facilities, and so on."

The investors roundtable was hosted by the Business Leaders Forum (BLF), an initiative of the UAE's Ministry of Economy, the Indian Embassy to the UAE, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and the India Trade and Exhibition Centre.

"This visit is to seek tangible investments for Tamil Nadu that is mutually rewarding for both the state and the investors. I am happy that the business community in the UAE and the investors here are very keen to know more about our offerings for investment," Palaniswami added.

He said market research company Frost and Sullivan had ranked Tamil Nadu as second in overall ranking and first in investment potential among other Indian states, while India Today magazine placed the state as the number one destination in overall performance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said, "Tamil Nadu attracted USD 29,848 million of FDI from April 2000 to March 2019, making it the fourth largest FDI destination in India.

"We have taken up a series of measures to simplify and rationalise the regulatory processes (registration and inspection) by deploying information technology to make governance simpler, responsive, transparent, accountable and efficient," he said.

He said conducive business environment with various incentives, like tax refunds, capital subsidy, skilled manpower, quality power supply, state-of-the art infrastructure facilities, six airports, four large seaports and a reputation for efficiency and competitiveness have made Tamil Nadu the choice of investors.

"Tamil Nadu is the second largest state economy in India, contributing 8.4 per cent to the nation's GDP. It is also an industrial powerhouse of the nation with a very strong and diverse infrastructural base," he added.

Consul General of India to Dubai Vipul said, "The UAE is the last stop of Mr Palaniswami's three-nation tour. Before his arrival in Dubai, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visited the UK and the US to woo investors to the state, which is promoted as one of Asia's most preferred investment destinations."

President of BLF Paras Shahdadpuri said there is huge potential to invest in Tamil Nadu and with this maiden roundtable only surface had been scratched.

Palaniswami's delegation comprised ministers MC Sampath, RB Udhayakumar, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and 12 top-ranking officials.

An officials state government release on Thursday said Tamil Nadu had received Rs 5,000 crore investment during the visits to the UK and US.

...
Tags: palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Telangana: No mention of TRS poll promises in budget, say Congress and BJP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: S Jaishankar

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

Congress seeks probe in renewing mining contracts

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana: No mention of TRS poll promises in budget, say Congress and BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Congress seeks probe in renewing mining contracts

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)

Flood warning in Andhra; state, NDRF on high alert

The Dowleswaram Barrage. (Photo: PTI)

Priceless notes, poems, photos of Sahir Ludhianvi found at Mumbai scrap shop

The Film Heritage Foundation now hopes to restore these archival items, digitise the documents and preserve them. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham