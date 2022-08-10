National flag to be hoisted on top of 15 L houses in AP: Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said they were making efforts to ensure hoisting of national flag on top of 15 lakh houses in AP as part of Har Ghar Tiranga of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark completion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The BJP leaders, including Veerraju, Sunil Deora and others, took out a padayatra holding tricolours in their hands from the BJP state office to New Bridge Centre to give publicity to Har Ghar Tiranga programme here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the tricolours to be hoisted on 20 crore house tops as part of the programme by August 15 in the entire country and said they were taking up widespread publicity on the programme up to August 11 beginning from Tuesday.

AP BJP affairs co-incharge Sunil Deora said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making all people in the country to be part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and added that they were organising official programmes to create awareness among the people on the great history of revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju and national flag designer Pingali Venkayya.