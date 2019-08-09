Nation Other News 09 Aug 2019 Jagan Reddy assures ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan Reddy assures help to Tamil Nadu delegation to resolve water crisis

ANI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Reddy responded positively to the requests put forth by the TN delegation and ordered the officials to supply drinking water to Chennai.
The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)
 The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met a delegation from Tamil Nadu and held talks with them over the issues being faced by the residents of Chennai due to water shortage.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Thiru S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and the Principal Secretary of the state were a part of the Tamil Nadu delegation.

 

The ministers had come to Amaravati at the behest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to seek Andhra Pradesh's help in meeting the scarcity of water in Chennai.

They apprised Reddy about the situation in their capital city and told them that approximately 90 lakh residents are facing severe troubles due to it and requested him to extend a helping hand.

Reddy responded positively to the requests put forth by the TN delegation and ordered the officials to supply drinking water to Chennai.

"Neighboring states should act like brothers, one should share the troubles of the others. One has to understand the pains of the other. When lakhs of people are suffering, We have to act on humanitarian grounds," Reddy told the delegation.

...
Tags: andhra, tamil nadu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

More details awaited. (Photo: File)

Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

'A lot of people come and ask me for a selfie, I cannot say no to them. No one is seeing the hard work I am doing, I even went to an area by swimming to help people. This is a very tough time and I am doing everything that is possible to assist in relief operation', Mahajan said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashta minister retorts to critics over selfie during flood relief operations

Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened after five days in Udhampur

ED also stated that Ratul skipped questioning and his anticipatory bail was rejected by a CBI special court. (Photo: ANI)

Non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Here is a sneak peek into Modi's adventure on Discovery's Man vs Wild, see video

He would also speak about his keen interest in environmental conservation and values of respecting nature. (Photo: Bear Grylls | Twitter)

9-yr-old girl who cried over trees being cut down is now Manipur green ambassador

Elangbam Valentina Devi, a Class V student, had planted two Gulmohar (royal poinciana) trees by the side of a river when she was in Class 1. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Mystery shrouds IPR expert’s death

Shamnad Basheer.

India secures 1st position in stage 1 of Army International Scout Masters competition

Five stages of the competition, which was formally inaugurated at the Jaisalmer military station on Monday, are the stages of infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration. (Photo: Screengrab)

Kathua: Students welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist tricolor outside college

Students welcome abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham