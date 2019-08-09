Ayodhya case: Hearing begins in apex court on fourth day

The case has been heard daily after the mediation talks have failed. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The hearing in the Ayodhya land case has resumed in the Supreme Court on Friday. It is the fourth day of the day-to-day hearing in the case.

After the apex court has decided to hold the hearing everyday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan objected to this.

Dhavan said, "If the hearing is five-days a week then it is inhuman and we won't be able to assist the court. Hearing can’t be rushed through. I wlil be forced to leave this case."

Acknowledging his concerns, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We have heard your grievance, we will inform you soon."

