Nation Other News 09 Aug 2019 Ayodhya case: Hearin ...
Nation, In Other News

Ayodhya case: Hearing begins in apex court on fourth day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 11:31 am IST
After the apex court has decided to hold the hearing everyday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan objected to this.
The case has been heard daily after the mediation talks have failed. (Photo: Asian Age)
 The case has been heard daily after the mediation talks have failed. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The hearing in the Ayodhya land case has resumed in the Supreme Court on Friday. It is the fourth day of the day-to-day hearing in the case.

After the apex court has decided to hold the hearing everyday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan objected to this.

 

Dhavan said, "If the hearing is five-days a week then it is inhuman and we won't be able to assist the court. Hearing can’t be rushed through. I wlil be forced to leave this case."

Acknowledging his concerns, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We have heard your grievance, we will inform you soon."

The case has been heard daily after the mediation talks have failed.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Giving details about Haj pilgrimage, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone Basheer Ahmad Khan added, 'Haj pilgrimage is about to culminate in a few days. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Govt officials to ensure supply of commodities during Eid al-Adha

The party maintained that Yechury was in the state to meet the party workers. (Photo: File)

Sitaram Yechury detained at Srinagar airport

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

(Photo: File)

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged with rape of Unnao teen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
 

Spectacular Apple leak confirms futuristic new iPhone

Kuo states that the 2021 iPhone will not just continue using Face ID, but it will also bring back the fan-favourite Fingerprint sensor.
 

Kia begins series production of Seltos, receives 23,000 bookings in 20 days

Kia Seltos will be priced in Rs 10 lakh to 16 lakh bracket.
 

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pakistani artists

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
 

5 WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will enable iOS users to play a voice message from the notification screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

9-yr-old girl who cried over trees being cut down is now Manipur green ambassador

Elangbam Valentina Devi, a Class V student, had planted two Gulmohar (royal poinciana) trees by the side of a river when she was in Class 1. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Mystery shrouds IPR expert’s death

Shamnad Basheer.

India secures 1st position in stage 1 of Army International Scout Masters competition

Five stages of the competition, which was formally inaugurated at the Jaisalmer military station on Monday, are the stages of infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration. (Photo: Screengrab)

‘Can’t accept more friend requests’ tweets Ladakh BJP MP after Article 370 speech

In his 17-minute speech, Jamyang welcomed the government’s decision on Kashmir and said the plea of the people of Ladakh had finally been accepted. (Photo: PTI)

Kadapa: 11,016 bogus ration cards unearthed

All the employees are drawing salaries and the retired employees are getting pensions from the government account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham