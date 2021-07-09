YSRC’s 72nd birth anniversary: Tributes pour in for legendary leader on social media

Children pay floral tributes at the statue of former Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy during the 72nd birth anniversary celebrations on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (DC)

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday joined several leaders from across India to pay rich tributes to the former chief minister and his father, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, on his 72nd birth anniversary.

Paying his tributes to his father and one of the famous Telugu leaders, Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted, “You shared the weapon of an indestructible smile, you gave me the strength of fighting spirit. You taught me the lesson of not failing to keep up the word, your aspirations are my legacy, I see you in the happiness and the smiling faces of the people of the State and at every instance as I conduct my duty, I continue to follow and reminiscence your footsteps in governance. Happy birthday, nanna”.

Calling him the architect of people-centric welfare programmes, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tweeted, “I pay my humble tributes to late Dr. #YSRajasekharaReddy, the architect of several people-centric welfare programmes which are being implemented to this day. He was popularly called as #YSR, known for his dedication and allegiance towards upliftment of downtrodden people”.

Several politicians, celebrities and even the public remembered late leader and paid rich tributes to him on various social media platforms, making #YSRJayanthi trend at the top.

Sharing his picture with YSR on his Twitter wall, Maharashtra medical education and cultural affairs minister Amit V. Deshmukh wrote, “I pay my homage on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the #YSRajasekharaReddy Former CM of Andhra Pradesh. He has made invaluable contributions to the development of the country and Andhra Pradesh.”

Remembering their party leader, the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress wrote on his official Twitter account, “Tribute to Pulivendula Puli, former CM Shri #YSRajasekharaReddy gaaru. He introduced various schemes like loan waivers, fee reimbursement, Arogyasri, Jalayagnam, free electricity for the farmers, 108 Ambulance services in the then undivided AP”.

Tollywood actor Manchu Mohan Babu tweeted, “Friendly, diplomatic, a man of words, the god of the poor was my brother-in-law, YSR. Today is Rajasekhara Reddy's birthday. I want his blessings to be on our family and Telugu people no matter in which world he is. I hope his soul is at peace”.

Film writer Kona Venkat wrote “Dr Y.S.R. A legendary leader who became immortal with his services to the people through various innovative schemes and welfare programs. Let’s remember him on his birth anniversary”.