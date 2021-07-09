Nation Other News 09 Jul 2021 Kerala reports first ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala reports first positive case of Zika virus, 13 suspected cases

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Veena George said that the health department took immediate action when the Zika virus was initially identified
The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation. (Photo: ANI)
 The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Veena George on Thursday said the first case of Zika virus has been reported in the state and the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation.

George also stated that there also are 13 suspected cases.

 

"The disease was reported in a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. On June 28, the woman was admitted to the hospital with fever, headache, and red spots. Her samples showed that she contracted Zika virus, for confirming the samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune," said Veena George.

The Health Minister said that out of 19 samples sent from some parts of Thiruvananthapuram district, 13 are suspected to be Zika positive.

"But the final confirmation can be made after getting test result from NIV, Pune," she said.

 

Regarding the health condition of the woman, Minister said, "Her health condition is satisfactory. On July 7, the woman gave birth normally. There is no travel history outside Kerala. But their house is on the Kerala- Tamil Nadu border. A week ago, their mother had similar symptoms," she said.

She said that the health department took immediate action when the Zika virus was initially identified.

"The District Surveillance Team, District Vector Control Unit and State Entomology Team visited the affected area of Parassala and initiated control measures. Steps have been taken to send samples of Aedes mosquitoes collected from the affected area and nearby areas for PCR testing. Preventive activities in the area will be strengthened. An alert had been issued to all districts," added the Health Minister.

 

...
Tags: india zika virus, zika virus vaccine, zika virus
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pinarayi detailed the plight of 18-month-old Muhammed, a native of Kannur district, who is undergoing treatment for the disease. (Image credit: Social media)

Kerala CM requests Modi to waive tax on imported life-saving drug for child

Jawan Jaswanth Reddy joined the army in the year 2016 in 17 Madras regiment.

Guntur Army Jawan killed in encounter in Jammu

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chairing the review meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka to construct nine lakh houses in two years under housing projects



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

ISRO spying case: CBI team likely to record Nambi Narayanan's statement today

The ISRO spy case had erupted in 1994 in Kerala when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage. (Photo: PTI/File)

Britain's new 'graduate route' to benefit Indians

The Graduate route visa offers overseas students the option to apply for the right to stay in the country for job experiences. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham