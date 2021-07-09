Nation Other News 09 Jul 2021 Kerala govt to disti ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala govt to distibute food kits to 90 lakh ration card holders for Onam

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 3:45 pm IST
The much popular free food kit distribution started as a welfare measure to aid people when the state went into COVID-19 lockdown
A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival. — PTI File
  A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival. — PTI File

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will distribute special food kits during Onam festival season to 90 lakh ration card holders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

A decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting on Thursday.

 

"Onam is Kerala's most popular festival. We will distribute special food kits so that Onam can be celebrated by all Keralites. More than 90 lakh ration card holders will be benefited. The pandemic induced economic challenges should not dampen the festive spirits of our people," Vijayan tweeted.

The much popular free food kit distribution to nearly 90 lakh families across Kerala started as a welfare measure to aid people when the state went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, each family in the state, including both below poverty line (BPL) and above poverty line (APL) ration card holders, had been receiving the same.

 

The kit contains 17 ingredients. For this Onam, the government plans to increase the number of ingredients in the kit.

...
Tags: covid-19 lockdown, covid-19 kerala, food kits, onam celebrations
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana quits, to join TRS

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. (ANI Photo)

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). (AFP Photo)

Hetero Labs seeks nod for emergency use from India for Molnupiravir’s Covid-19 drug

Thawarchand Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. (PTI Photo)

Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

Kerala reports first positive case of Zika virus, 13 suspected cases

The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation. (Photo: ANI)

ISRO spying case: CBI team likely to record Nambi Narayanan's statement today

The ISRO spy case had erupted in 1994 in Kerala when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->