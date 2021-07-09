Guntur Army Jawan killed in encounter in Jammu

Vijayawada: An army Jawan belonging to Dariwada Kothapalem village in Bapatla Mandal of Guntur district, Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy was killed in the encounter in Rajouri of Jammu. According to the reports, the encounter took place in Rajouri after security forces came across a group of militants who had infiltrated from across the border recently during search operations. Naib Subedar Sreejith and Jawan Jaswanth Reddy were killed in the encounter at Daddal village in the Sunderbani sector.

Jawan Jaswanth Reddy joined the army in the year 2016 in 17 Madras regiment. Later after completion of training he was posted to Nilagiri and further transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. Parents Srinivas Reddy and Venkateswaramma went into shock with the death of their son. The relatives said that recently parents decided to perform marriage to Jaswanth Reddy but their dreams shattered with the death of the Jawan. The relatives said that the army officials informed about the death of Jaswanth Reddy and they are waiting for the arrival of the body. (166w-ilyas).