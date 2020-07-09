106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Other News 09 Jul 2020 No democracy for CBS ...
Nation, In Other News

No democracy for CBSE exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Jul 9, 2020, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 1:01 am IST
Secularism, federalism, demonetisation, GST being dropped from syllabus
Representational image (PTI photo)
 Representational image (PTI photo)

Students appearing for the CBSE board exams from next year will not have to study secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, citizenship and democratic rights as these chapters, along with others, have been dropped from the syllabus to reduce the students’ course load amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Central Board of Secondary Education notified the new syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday after cutting 30 per cent of the curriculum. A CBSE official said the changes in the syllabus were suggested by a committee of NCERT experts and were discussed by the board and subject experts before being made public. It also asked teachers to continue teaching the deleted topics to students if they felt it necessary.

 

Under the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the Class 10 syllabus deal with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movements and challenges to democracy.

For Class 11, the deleted portions are chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India. Class 12 students will not have to study chapters on India's relations with its neighbours, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.

While the news brought respite to students preparing for the exams, it set off a meme fest on the social media. Many academics criticised the move, saying it was “ideologically driven” and due to “political considerations”. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor thrashed the move, and Ms Banerjee urged the HRD ministry to ensure “these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost”.

Core science subjects were affected too. The revised Class 11 Physics syllabus omits portions from Newton’s Laws of Motion, Kepler’s law of planetary motion and the Doppler effect in waves.

...
Tags: cbse syllabus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jharkhand teacher uses loudspeakers to teach students unable to afford e-learning

Representational image.

Maharashtra govt panel to probe issues related to Medigadda Barrage

Site of the Medigadda barrage (FILE)

Lockdown continues in Madurai, relaxed in Chennai

Representational image (PTI)

Friends of Police done away with

Representational image (PTI)

Tiger Kadamba, who once went walkabout in Hyderabad zoo, dies of heart failure

Royal Bengal tiger Kadamba once went walkabout in the Hyderabad zoo. (DC File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham