If this 96 year old woman could beat COVID-19, so could you

Chitradurga: Staying in the pink of health all her life, she always said a big no to junk foods. Meet 96-year-old Govindamma, a resident of Hiriyuru in Chitradurga, the latest to have emerge victorious after battling the deadly virus. Not only the 96-year-old, Govindamma's son, daughter-in-law and her grandson who had tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered after treatment.

Along with Govindamma, her son Govardhan, runs a provision store in Hiriyur. His wife and son Karthik were infected with the virus, prompting health officials to keep the family members under quarantine. Govardhan was the first to get quarantined by health officials and later on, his wife and Govindamma. They were kept under quarantine in a designated hospital at Chitradurga.

When contacted, Govindamma was resting and talking to Deccan Chronicle on her behalf, Govardhan said, “My mother was in quarantine for 12 days and has recovered from the disease making all the family members happy,” he adds.

Govardhan says that doctors who treated his mother were ecstatic to find the aged woman recover quickly and wished her a long life at the time of her discharge from the hospital. Even, neighbours were happy that Govindamma recovered from the infection fast and were glad that the old woman looked hale and healthy when she returned from the hospital.

Govardhan says he found his mother in good health and having food as usual. “My mother relishes ragi mudde (balls) ragi rotis but avoids junk foods except for bread. She does not even taste cakes and that has been her secret to good health all these years,” he said.

Govindamma has never complained of any health issues except for high blood pressure. Govardhan says she occasionally takes tablets for blood pressure and once a while medication for joint pains.

On her return, Govindamma has had a video call with family members staying elsewhere. She has also been flooded with messages from her well wishers for her speedy recovery.