106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
If this 96 year old woman could beat COVID-19, so could you

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Jul 9, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Govindamma keeps to home food and says no to junk
Govindamma — DC photo
 Govindamma — DC photo

Chitradurga: Staying in the pink of health all her life, she always said a big no to junk foods. Meet 96-year-old Govindamma, a resident of Hiriyuru in Chitradurga, the latest to have emerge victorious after battling the deadly virus. Not only the 96-year-old, Govindamma's son, daughter-in-law and her grandson who had tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered after treatment.

Along with Govindamma, her son Govardhan, runs a provision store in Hiriyur. His wife and son Karthik were infected with the virus, prompting health officials to keep the family members under quarantine. Govardhan was the first to get quarantined by health officials and later on, his wife and Govindamma. They were kept under quarantine in a designated hospital at Chitradurga.

 

When contacted, Govindamma was resting and talking to Deccan Chronicle on her behalf, Govardhan said, “My mother was in quarantine for 12 days and has recovered from the disease making all the family members happy,” he adds.

Govardhan says that doctors who treated his mother were ecstatic to find the aged woman recover quickly and wished her a long life at the time of her discharge from the hospital. Even, neighbours were happy that Govindamma recovered from the infection fast and were glad that the old woman looked hale and healthy when she returned from the hospital.

Govardhan says he found his mother in good health and having food as usual. “My mother relishes ragi mudde (balls) ragi rotis but avoids junk foods except for bread. She does not even taste cakes and that has been her secret to good health all these years,” he said.

Govindamma has never complained of any health issues except for high blood pressure. Govardhan says she occasionally takes tablets for blood pressure and once a while medication for joint pains.

On her return, Govindamma has had a video call with family members staying elsewhere. She has also been flooded with messages from her well wishers for her speedy recovery.

