Nation Other News 09 Jun 2021 Mumbai marooned by f ...
Nation, In Other News

Mumbai marooned by first heavy rain of monsoon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Jun 9, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Since the early morning, Mumbai and the surrounding districts witnessed a heavy downpour, causing flooding in several low-lying areas
The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. — Representational image/PTI
 The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. — Representational image/PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai was marooned on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed the city marking the arrival of monsoon. While the rail and train traffic was disrupted, several areas of the city witnessed water-logging bringing the normal life to a standstill. However, the majority of people were spared from the misery due to the ongoing Covid restrictions, which averted them to venture out of their homes.

Since the early morning, Mumbai and the surrounding districts witnessed a heavy downpour, causing flooding in several low-lying areas. The roads and rail tracks went under the water, suspending the road traffic and suburban train services. Routes of some city municipal buses, were diverted to avoid flooded streets. However, by late afternoon, the rainfall intensity reduced bringing much relief to Mumbaikars.

 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, Mumbai received 220.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“GOOD NEWS. Onset of SW Monsoon declared over Mumbai Thane Palghar today 9th June. Monsoon line today passing frm Valsad(Gujarat), Nagpur in Maharashtra & then Bhadrachalam Tuni..Conditions r favourable for onset of monsoon in remaining parts of Maharashtra in nxt 2,3 days,” tweeted K S Hosalikar, the IMD’s head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune.

 

“Due to strengthening of westerly winds along west coast due to low pressure area over Bay on 11 Jun: widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Konkan during 9-15 June,” he further tweeted.

Several areas of Mumbai like Hindmata, Parel, Sion, Kings Circle, Matunga, Wadala, Dadar, Juhu, Jogeshawri witnessed flooding on Wednesday. The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places. Cranes were used to clear roads on which motorists had abandoned their vehicles due to water-logging. The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review of the situation by speaking to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and collectors of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. He directed the officials to ensure proper relief work for people living in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged that the BMC’s shoddy pre-monsoon preparation works resulted in flooding of Mumbai city. “The BMC’s claims of carrying out 104 per cent desilting works of nullahs, sewers and open drains before the monsoon have proved hollow in the very first rains. In five years, Rs 1000 crore have been spent on desilting works, but the situation remains the same,” he said.

 

However, mayor Kishori Pednekar rubbished his claims saying the water-logging did not exist for long in the city. “We never said that there will be no flooding in city. It was bound to happen due to incessant rains. But, we ensured that the accumulated water receded quickly,” she said.

...
Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai marooned, downpour mumbai road rail tracks under water, hindmata parel sion kings circle matunga wadala dadar juhu jogeshawri witnessed flooding, mumbaikars not to step out of house, water-logging in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Earlier, contempt cases were filed against him in matters relating to his tenure at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also. “Nearly 250 contempt cases were pending against the chief secretary,” sources said. — DC Image

Rs 60 crore state fund to fight contempt cases

Another person interrogated on Wednesday was Kiran Kumar Yadav, a YSR Congress activist from Pulivendula. — DC Image

CBI interrogates three in Vivekananda murder case

The waste generated in the process is sent to a tailing pond constructed near Kottala village. From there it is sent to sumps, refined and reused for industry purposes. — Representational image

Grave risk to Kadapa villages from uranium

It will extend Rs 1 lakh if an earning member in 18-50 age group dies naturally, and Rs 5 lakh if a person between 18-70 years dies in accident. It is already incurring premium expenses. — ANI

Andhra Pradesh government to directly pay YSR Bima



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)

Nirmaan plans ICU units at govt hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

The initiative is expected to reduce burden on district hospitals.

Lady Luck smiles again; Two more get diamonds in Jonnagiri

In a span of 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village of Tuggali Mandal. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)

Netizens in awe as Hyderabad witnesses 22-degree Sun Halo on Telangana Formation Day

A round rainbow ring was formed around the sun. (Photo: Twitter/@weatherindia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham