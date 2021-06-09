Nation Other News 09 Jun 2021 Kerala girl of class ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2021, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 10:40 am IST
I am happy and feel proud that your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives, the girl wrote
The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)
 The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid debate whether the Centre's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years was triggered by the Supreme Court's recent remarks on the jab policy, a class 5 student of Kerala has written to Chief Justice N V Ramana lauding the top court for its effective intervention and saving lives in the fight against pandemic.

The 10-year-old Lidwina Joseph got lucky as the Chief Justice of India responded to her "beautiful letter" and "heart-warming illustration of a judge at work" in her drawing along with it and gifted her a signed copy of the Indian Constitution.

 

"I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.

"I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation building", the CJI wrote back wishing the best and all-round success to the little girl.

Joseph, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thrissur, also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation.

 

"I was much worried about the deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to Corona. From the newspaper I understood that your honourable court has intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against Covid-19.

"I am happy and feel proud that your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and the death rate in our country especially in Delhi. I thank you, your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy".., Joseph wrote to CJI Ramana towards the end of May when Delhiites were facing tough times due to the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21 and this led to an intense debate in the media as to who and what triggered the decision.

As per news reports, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the Centre for the decision, the Delhi government credited the Supreme Court for the decision announced by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

Some reports also said the Centre had initiated the decision-making process and the ground work before the apex court's remarks.

 

Few days before the Prime Minister announced free COVID inoculation for those above 18 years of age from June 21, the Supreme Court, in its May 31 order which was uploaded two day after the hearing, had asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy saying it was prima facie arbitrary and irrational for allowing states and private hospitals to charge people of 18-44 age group for the jabs. 

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), justice nuthalapati venkata ramana, kerala class 5 girl writes to supreme court chief justice, 10-year-old lidwina joseph
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

A marshal checks the passes of motorists during COVID lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka may go for unlock in 4 to 5 phases: Minister

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose drug developed by DRDO (ANI file image)

DRDO invites EoI to transfer technology of COVID 2-DG drug for bulk production

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website. (By arrangement)

Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sale of spurious seeds rampant in mandals bordering Maharashtra

In fact, BT-3 cotton seeds are banned as they require huge investments by way of fertilisers and pesticides. — AFP

Nirmaan plans ICU units at govt hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

The initiative is expected to reduce burden on district hospitals.

Two foreign women nabbed, heroin worth Rs 78 crore seized

The drugs were seized from the passengers and they were placed under arrest under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. (Representional Image)

9.27 lakh severely acute malnourished children identified till November last year

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines severe acute malnutrition' (SAM) by very low weight-for-height or a mid-upper arm circumference less than 115 mm, or by the presence of nutritional oedema. (Representational Image/AFP)

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes stock of irrigation projects

Jagan said works for interlinking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon. (Photo: File/Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham