Act tough against polluting units in Ranga Reddy, HC tells Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2021, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 7:39 am IST
The court had in the past told the GHMC to remove all industries and commercial units in residential areas of Shastripuram
The court asked her to inform it about such units by way of geo tagging of their locations. The court asked the GHMC to check on such information and vacate them from the area. — DC Image
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has said the GHMC must act tough against any pollution-causing industry or unit in Shastripuram and Tatanagar area of Rajendranagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district. The court directed the civic body to identify such units that ran contrary to the previous court orders and GHMC notices.

The court had in the past told the GHMC to remove all industries and commercial units in residential areas of Shastripuram. It had also advised the civic body to disconnect electricity connections to such units.

 

Petitioner counsel and amicus curie Pushpindhar Kaur informed the court on Tuesday that after its directions, 80 per cent of such units had exited. The remaining units are still functioning by only removing their name-boards.

More carriage and goods vehicles loaded with raw materials and finished goods are running at night time and units are operating at night, counsel submitted.

The court asked her to inform it about such units by way of geo tagging of their locations. The court asked the GHMC to check on such information and vacate them from the area.

 

...
