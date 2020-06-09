77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 09 Jun 2020 Reopening of shrines ...
Nation, In Other News

Reopening of shrines snowballs into political controversy in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jun 9, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Status quo to be maintained in several churches, mosques, temples
Devotees worship outside a Hindu temple that remains closed to devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)
 Devotees worship outside a Hindu temple that remains closed to devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Kochi: The CPM-led Left Front government in Kerala is in the dock over its decision to reopen places of worship even as the COVID-19 transmission graph is going upward each day.

Theh reopening of more than 3000 temples under the three Devaswom Boards has snowballed into a political controversy as various Hindu organisations and BJP leaders alleged that the government’s decision was unilateral.

 

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that though the government held talks with religious heads, it didn’t consult with important Hindu organisations.   

Union minister and former BJP state president V Muraleedharan alleged that the Kerala government’s decision to reopen temples despite opposition from devotees smells foul. “Neither the devotees nor the temple committees demanded the opening of temples,” he said on Twitter.

Major shrines like the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and Chottanikkara Bhagavathi temple have been reopened for devotees on Tuesday. But some major temples like Sree Padmanabha temple and Attukal Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed until further notice.

Various Hindu organisations like Kerala Temple Protection Committee, Visva Hindu Parishad, Nair Service Society (NSS) and Zamorin Raja Trust, Kozhikode have decided not to reopen temples under their ownership until June 30 or the situation improves.

Meanwhile, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran termed the allegations that temple boards are reopening shrines with an eye on money. “The decision to allow entry of devotees to holy places has been taken by the Union government. Talks were held with leaders of various faiths who supported the government’s move. Stringent safety and precautionary measures have been ensured in all holy places. If reopening of shrines is faulty, the decision was taken by PM modi and Amit Shah,” remarked Kadakamaplly.

At the same time, various Christian denominations and Muslim organisations have announced that the shrines would not be opened for the time being. Changanassery and Ernakulam-Angamaly archdioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church decided to defer the reopening till June 30.  

Prominent Muslim shrines like Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram remain closed.

...
Tags: temple reopening, kerala politics
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Vehicles ply neat CST, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

Mumbai most expensive Indian city for expats, 19th most expensive in Asia: Survey

Passengers wearing protective suits walk out of the airport. PTI photo

No more institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees in Karnataka

File image of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to private hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

BJP accuses AAP of playing politics over L-G overruling Delhi government's decision



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Tirumala temple to open for public darshan on June 8

The Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala was shut down for 80 days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four Mysureans team up to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hill

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

File photo (Twitter image)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham