77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 09 Jun 2020 Mumbai most expensiv ...
Nation, In Other News

Mumbai most expensive Indian city for expats, 19th most expensive in Asia: Survey

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Mumbai is the most expensive among Indian cities surveyed, followed by New Delhi (101st globally) and Chennai (143rd globally)
Vehicles ply neat CST, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. PTI photo
 Vehicles ply neat CST, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

New Delhi: India's financial capital Mumbai has emerged as the most expensive city in the country for expatriates in terms of cost of living, a survey said on Tuesday.

According to Mercer's '2020 Cost of Living Survey', Mumbai is the 60th most expensive city for expatriates globally, while it ranks 19th in Asia.

 

Mumbai is the most expensive among Indian cities surveyed, followed by New Delhi (101st globally) and Chennai (143rd globally).

Bengaluru (171) and Kolkata (185) are the least expensive Indian cities in the rankings, the survey said.

Overall, all Indian cities surveyed showed a jump in rankings by a minimum of four places, with New Delhi climbing the most by 17 positions and narrowly escaping the top 100 list of most expensive cities for expatriates.

The global list was topped by Hong Kong, followed by Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) in second position. Japan's Tokyo and Switzerland's Zurich remain in the third and fourth positions, respectively, whereas Singapore is in fifth position, down two places from last year.

"With challenges of cost considerations and complexity of operating globally in today's environment, reinventing talent mobility programs is imperative in the future agenda, post-crisis," Padma Ramanathan, Global Talent Mobility Practice Leader at Mercer said.

She further added that "it is not surprising that Indian cities are emerging to be among key contenders providing a business case to relocate operations for manufacturing or services for reasons such as skill availability, cost competitiveness and attractiveness to mobilize executives to conduct business".

Other cities figuring in the top ten in the global ranking are the United States' New York City at sixth place, China's Shanghai at seventh, Switzerland's Bern and Geneva at eighth and ninth place, respectively, and Beijing at the tenth slot.

On the other hand, Tunis in Tunisia, Windhoek (Namibia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Karachi (Pakistan) were ranked at the bottom as the least expensive cities in the world.

The survey is designed to help multinational companies and governments determine compensation strategies for their expatriate employees.

New York City is used as the base city for all comparisons and currency movements are measured against the US dollar.

This year's ranking includes 209 cities across five continents, and measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment.

...
Tags: mumbai india's expensive place
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Passengers wearing protective suits walk out of the airport. PTI photo

No more institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees in Karnataka

File image of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to private hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

BJP accuses AAP of playing politics over L-G overruling Delhi government's decision

Devotees worship outside a Hindu temple that remains closed to devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Reopening of shrines snowballs into political controversy in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Tirumala temple to open for public darshan on June 8

The Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala was shut down for 80 days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four Mysureans team up to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hill

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

File photo (Twitter image)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham