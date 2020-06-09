76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 09 Jun 2020 COVID-19 patients be ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID-19 patients being sent home in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jun 9, 2020, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 8:39 am IST
Mildly symptomatic cases are being told to quarantine themselves at home
A medical professional conducts a COVID-19 surveillance procedure in Balapur in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 A medical professional conducts a COVID-19 surveillance procedure in Balapur in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Over 450 patients were sent home from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Only 60 of them had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The rest, 390, are COVID-19 positive albeit pre-symptomatic cases with mild/very mild symptoms.

 

Some 310 of the discharged COVID-19 positive cases were told to home quarantine for 14 days. The others were sent to Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet.

Coming as it does at a time when Telangana is witnessing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, this is the highest number of positive patients who were discharged in a single day.

Hospital sources told Deccan Chronicle that these 450 patients had been admitted to hospital more than 10 days ago from Hyderabad and other parts of the state. 

As per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic cases can be discharged by the 10th day without doing the virus swab test. 

Doctors argue that patients can test swab positive on the 14th or 15th day, and some up to 25 or even 30th day, and discharging them could lead to further spread of virus. However, sources said the Telangana state government has instructed the Gandhi Hospital administration to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

At least five RTC buses and about 10 ambulances were pressed into service to drop the patients back home.

Sources said that the influx of COVID-19 positive patients and suspected cases has been increasing at an alarming rate at Gandhi Hospital and the authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate them.

Over the past one week, several COVID patients  were being discharged everyday but today the number was huge. ''It is up to these patients whether they strictly follow home quarantine. If they take it easy as they have been discharged, they could end up spreading the virus,'' sources said.

As per the guidelines, mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic cases will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring and can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Rajarao said that the patients were aged below 50 and had no symptoms like fever, cough or cold. He added that 310 of the patients had their own rooms at home. Those who did not have their own rooms to quarantine in were sent to the Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet.

...
Tags: covid-19 discharge, nature cure hospital, hyderabad coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A street vendor poses as he arranges face masks to sell on the roadside as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AFP)

Stop suppressing Covid-19 facts, High Court tells TRS regime

BMC chief IS Chahal.

Some labs took 18 days to deliver COVID-19 reports: Mumbai civic body chief reveals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Have Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?: Rahul Gandhi questions Rajnath

The high power committee on the LG Polymers Styrene gas leak incident headed by IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad and special chief secretary R Karikal Valaven holds a meeting with officials from the GVMC, VUDA and police departments of Visakhapatnam on Monday. (DC Photo)

Gas leak probe panel commissions risk profile of hazardous industry in Visakhapatnam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Website to book e-ticket for nehru zoo park

Nehru Zoological Park (Twitter)

Huge 'sperm whale' found washed ashore near Rameswaram

Sperm Whale

Maharashtra gears up for cyclone Nisarga, 10 NDRF teams deployed

This satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. PTI photo

Tirumala temple to open for public darshan on June 8

The Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala was shut down for 80 days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham